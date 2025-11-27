Bradley-Bourbonnais takes 1st loss of season to Plainfield Central: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Plainfield Central 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46: After opening the season with a two-point win on Monday, the Boilermakers (1-1) took their first loss on Wednesday. Kobe Lawrence had 13 points while Dajuan Brown was also in double figures with 11 points.

Dwight Route 17 Classic

Dwight 64, Momence 62: Momence (1-2) nearly erased a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter against the host Trojans, but came up just short of a second straight win. D’Angelo Hundley scored a team-high 22 points while Erick Castillo was close behind with 19.

Tri-Valley 70, Grant Park 24: Ka’Shawn Sherrod had 12 points while Julian Barnas and Shawn Kveck had three points apiece as the Dragons fell to 0-3 on the season.

Girls basketball

Reed-Custer 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 37: Alyssa Wollenzien erupted for 28 points Wednesday for the Comets (4-1). She also had seven steals and five rebounds. Harlie Liebermann had nine points and five rebounds while Kamryn Wilkey added six points and five steals.

The Panthers (0-6) set a new season high in points in the loss. Maddie Simms led the way with 18 points with Madison Wright adding 12.