St. Anne man charged with battery following fight at Bradley Central basketball game

A St. Anne man was arrested following an alleged fight at a recent Bradley Central basketball game.

Quinton M. Thompsen, of St. Anne, was arrested following an altercation which occurred during a Nov 20 boys’ basketball game at Bradley Central School.

According to Kankakee County Circuit Clerk records, the 18-year-old Thompsen was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Both are Class 3 felonies.

According to a Bradley police report, Bradley officers, along with Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Bourbonnais police, responded to the school located in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue at approximately 6:27 p.m. Nov. 20 regarding a fight in the gym during a game between Bradley Central and St. Anne.

Officers learned there was an altercation which occurred between the two teams near the end of the game, the report said.

Eventually fans in the stands came onto the court, the report said.

It is alleged Thompsen struck two Bradley Central players, sending one to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Bradley Police were able to obtain video footage of the incident and were able to identify Thompsen as the offender. Thompsen fled the scene, the report said.

Thompsen turned himself in to Jerome Combs Detention Center on Monday and was booked.