Bradley-Bourbonnais opens boys hoops season victorious: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Bradley-Bourbonnais 55, Providence 53: The Boilermakers squeezed out a two-point win in their season opener and first game under new coach Eric Long. Kobe Lawrence had 16 points, followed by 13 from Tez Smith and eight from Dajuan Brown.

Dwight Route 17 Classic

Tri-Valley 73, Momence 60: Tied at 31 at the half, Momence was outscored 26-10 in the third quarter and couldn’t quite claw back. D’Angelo Hundley led the way with 18 points. Aiden Smith (14 points) and Erick Castillo (13 points) also were in double figures.

Dwight 70, Grant Park 28: In the debut of rookie head coach Joe Smuskiewicz, K’Shawn Sherrod had a team-high 12 points for the Dragons. Ian Hamann had six points and Tony Valerio added four.

GCMS Turkey Tournament

Prairie Central 102, Iroquois West 29: Owen Hartke’s eight points led the Raiders in their opener. Brody Mueller added six points.

Girls basketball

Beecher Fall Classic

Manteno 35, Crete-Monee 27: Maddie Gesky’s 12-point, 21-rebound double-double was complemented by five blocks and four assists to lead Manteno (3-1) to a third-place finish at Beecher. Alyssa Singleton had 10 points, four boards and three steals. Gesky and Emily Horath were named to the all-tournament team.

Oak Forest 43, Beecher 28: The host Bobcats (2-2) were bested in Monday’s fifth-place game. Gianna Bonomo had eight points while Aubrey Tiltges and Molly Vladika had four points apiece.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 52, Peotone 49: The Boilermakers (1-3) held on for a seventh-place finish behind Nat Coday’s 23-point night. Coday and Abby Bonilla (12 points) were each named all-tournament picks. Anna Merichko had eight points.

Peyton Bisping and Addison Brandau each had 11 points for the Blue Devils (0-4). Mal Schroeder had nine points.

Regular season

Herscher 39, Bremen 25: The Tigers improved to 2-2 with a gritty road win Monday. Leia Haubner was the spark with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kendahl Wakey had seven points and Pippa Dunhill had five.

Iroquois West 37, Ridgeview 33: The Raiders (2-3) snapped a short two-game losing streak Monday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Cissna Park 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27: Addison Lucht and Lauryn Hamrick had 18 points apiece to propel Cissna Park to a 4-1 start. Lucht added four rebounds, five assists and four steals while Hamrick had five boards. Josie Neukomm had 10 points, six assists and three steals.

St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Clifton Central 26: No individual stats were immediately available for the Comets, who fell to 1-4.

South Newton (Ind.) 42, Donovan/St. Anne 21: No individual stats were immediately available for the WildCards (0-4).