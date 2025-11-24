Riverside is recognized as a Military Friendly Employer again for 2026

Riverside Healthcare announced that it has earned the Military Friendly® Employer designation for the fourth consecutive year.

Military Friendly Employer Award Ratings recognition signifies an organization’s unwavering commitment to supporting the military community. Award ratings celebrate an organization’s comprehensive efforts in providing meaningful opportunities for military-affiliated individuals to thrive and succeed.

“We’re proud to share that Riverside has earned the 2026 Military Friendly Employer designation,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said in a news release. “This recognition underscores our ongoing dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive workplace for those who have bravely served our country.”

Riverside Healthcare’s re-designation as a Military Friendly® Employer also earned the Military Spouse Friendly Employer Award, recognizing its commitment to hiring, retaining, and advancing military community members. Since taking the Military Friendly pledge in 2023, Riverside has earned five related awards, including a top-10 ranking for Military Friendly® Company.

“Being recognized as a Military Friendly organization is a way for us to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families,” said Janet Jensen, Riverside’s Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development & Learning.

In support of veteran and active-duty employees, Riverside hosts a Veterans Day luncheon and connects veteran employees with community agencies.