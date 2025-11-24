Kankakee Community College honors 59 students with Phi Theta Kappa Induction

New Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members light candles during their induction ceremony at Kankakee Community College on Oct. 24. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

Kankakee Community college held induction ceremonies for new Phi Theta Kappa members each fall and spring semester. This fall’s event was Oct. 24.

KCC students who recently joined are:

Bonfield: Tyler Hopkins.

Bourbonnais: Gavin Babcock, Ashlee Eversley, Zachary Fox, Zack Jepsen, Grace Johnson, Margaret Johnson, Carter Levesque, Olivia Lippelt, Ivy McCabe, Kaylee McFarlane, Addison Speer, Abigail Spencer, Cameron Testa and Aren Villarreal.

Bradley: Jordan Naranjo, Samantha Skala, Mason Tolan and Laci Tongue.

Chebanse: Kimberly Alaniz and Keith Sullivan.

Chicago: Mason Moore.

Clifton: Noah Lundmark and Gracie Schroeder.

East Peoria: Kaylynn Crotz.

Homewood: Nashawn Holmes.

Kankakee: Gavin Allen, Pavel Andrade, Charlotte Baker, Jonathan Barzallo, Katelyn Borschnack, Isai Brito, Bryant Edwards, Charisma Hill, Claire Howard, Daijah Jefferson, Richard Kang, Gracie Kent, Jonathan Lang, Lalayla Lee, Gladys Luna, Jacziry Ramirez-Delacruz and Addison Whitaker.

Manteno: Adeline Graffeo, Jeffrey Hannah, Allison Martin, Gabby Monterastelli and Makenzie Yore.

Martinton: Kendahl Carlson and Sarah Skelly.

Milford: Stacie Trumann.

Momence: Keegan Thompson.

Montgomery: Moramay Pasillas.

Pembroke Township: Melanie Aleman.

Saint Anne: Jennifer Garrett and Lauren Vandrunen.

Watseka: Isabel Heisner and Emily Payne.

Wilmington: Raechel Steffes.

To be eligible for membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale after completing a minimum of 12 semester hours of KCC coursework.