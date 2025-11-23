Cissna Park finishes second at Timberwolf Tip-Off, Watseka takes third: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49, Cissna Park 46: In the tournament championship, the host Timberwolves (3-1) came up a possession shy of a comeback. Addison Lucht exploded for 25 of her 30 points in the second half and added four rebounds. Lauryn Hamrick had nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Josie Neukomm added five points, five boards and two assists. Lucht and Hamrick were named to the all-tournament team.

Watseka 53, Bishop McNamara 49: In a game that was close all the way through, the Warriors (3-1) finished off the Fightin’ Irish (2-2) in the third-place game. Christa Holohan paced Watseka with 18 points. Kami Muehling had 11 points and five rebounds, and Rennah Barrett was also in double figures with 10 points. Holohan and Noelle Schroeder (eight points, five rebounds) were all-tournament picks.

Trinitee Thompson had a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Fightin’ Irish. Hailey Jackson and Mahlyia Johnson each had eight points. Jackson added five boards, and Johnson added five steals. Thompson made the all-tournament team.

Clifton Central 45, St. Thomas More 37: The Comets (1-3) scored their first win of the young season to claim seventh place. Alexis Prisock paced the Comets with 11 points. Kaitlyn Balthazor and Eriannah Martinez had nine points apiece.