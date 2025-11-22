Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Beecher Fall Classic

Manteno 50, Beecher 30: Manteno improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 20-point win that put them in Monday’s third-place game against Crete-Monee. Emily Horath led the Panthers with 13 points, followed by 10 points apiece from Lila Prindeville and Maddie Gesky.

Gianna Bonomo led host Beecher (1-2) with 13 points, followed by four points apiece from Allie Johnson, Grace Wuest and Aubrey Tiltges.

TF North 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24: The Boilermakers (0-3) got 15 points from Nat Coday, including four 3-pointers, but not much else Friday.

Andrew 55, Peotone 13: Peotone (0-3) will face Bradley-Bourbonnais in Monday’s seventh-place game. Kiersten Bettenhausen had six points.

Fisher Bunny Tip-Off Tournament

Tri-Point 45, Iroquois West 41: At Fisher, the Raiders finished tournament play at 1-2 after their narrow loss Friday. Amelia Scharp earned all-tournament honors.