Clifton Baptist Church hosts 9th annual Christmas dinner and auction

Clifton Baptist Church will hold its ninth annual Christmas dinner and white elephant auction on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 390 S Forest St.

The free dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and features ham, turkey, and side dishes, with beverages and desserts included. Dinner service runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

A white elephant auction follows from 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Phil Angelo. Attendees are encouraged to bring wrapped items they no longer need for the auction.

For more information, contact Christi Mayer at 815-405-2572.