Clifton Baptist Church hosts 9th annual Christmas dinner and auction

By Marcus Jackson

Clifton Baptist Church will hold its ninth annual Christmas dinner and white elephant auction on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 390 S Forest St.

The free dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and features ham, turkey, and side dishes, with beverages and desserts included. Dinner service runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

A white elephant auction follows from 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Phil Angelo. Attendees are encouraged to bring wrapped items they no longer need for the auction.

For more information, contact Christi Mayer at 815-405-2572.

