Kankakee, Wilmington advance to play in Comet Classic championship: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Kankakee 74, Gardner-South Wilmington 20: Ava Johnson’s 21 points made her one of four players to score in double figures for Kankakee (3-0) in what was a third straight blowout win for the Kays. Malea Harrison added 13 points while Ki’Asia Wilson and Shania Johnson added 10 points apiece. The Kays will play Wilmington Friday in the Comet Classic championship game.

For the Panthers (0-3), Kaylee Tousignant had six points and Maddie Simms had six.

Wilmington 37, Grace Christian 11: The Wildcats (3-0) kept their strong first week rolling with a third straight win in the Comet Classic, with the average margin of victory rising to 23 points per game. No individual stats were available for the Wildcats, who will play Kankakee Friday for the tournament title.

Zoey Baldridge led the way with five points for the Crusaders (0-3).

Coal City 46, Rosary 21: Six players scored five or more points for the Coalers (2-1), led by 13 from Becca Hall and nine from Sydney Larson. Hall added a team-high five rebounds and Larson led the way with three assists. Jori Tucker had six points and five steals.

Beecher Fall Classic

Beecher 40, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37: The Bobcats (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss Tuesday with a win over the Boilermakers (0-2) on Thursday. Carmela Irwin made three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 11 points. Molly Vladika added 10 points for Beecher.

Leila Middlebrook led Bradley-Bourbonnais with 10 points while Nia Lawrence and Katie McBurnie had eight apiece.

TF North 70, Manteno 45: The Panthers (1-1) took their first loss of the season, but Maddie Gesky had a big double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive rebounds. Emily Horath added nine points and eight rebounds while Lila Prindeville added eight points.

Andrew 56, Peotone 19: The Blue Devils (0-2) had a tough time getting the offense going Thursday. Olivia Moe had five points while Peyton Bisping had three.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tipoff

Cissna Park 56, Bishop McNamara 25: The Timberwolves (3-0) kept rolling with another big win Thursday. Addison Lucht had 21 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists while Lauryn Hamrick had 11 points. Mady Marcott had nine points and Josie Neukomm had four points and six rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish (2-1).

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Watseka/Milford 38: Despite a 20-point performance from Christa Holohan, the Warriors (2-1) took their first loss of the season Thursday. Holohan also led the team with seven rebounds. Kami Muehling and Rennah Barrett added six points apiece.