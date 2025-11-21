Kankakee United hosting Ultimate Gaming Competition tonight

Gamers can put their skills to the test against the best gamers from Kankakee Junior High at the Ultimate Gaming Competition on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

From 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kankakee Junior High, 2250 E. Crestwood St., players can enter for $5. Door prizes will be given out and food will be served.

Three winners will also receive a PS5 gaming console.

The event is hosted by Kankakee United in conjunction with Kankakee Police, City of Kankakee, Switch It Up Gaming and Illinois Coalition for Community Services.

To register, scan the QR code in the flyer or visit ku.citykankakee-il.gov/event-registration.php.