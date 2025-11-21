Daily Journal 2025-26 girls basketball previews

Bishop McNamara Fightin’ Irish

Coach: Khadaizha Sanders (3rd season)

Last season: 27-8 overall, 7-0 Chicagoland Christian; Class 2A Sectional champions

Top returners: Trinitee Thompson, jr., F; Jaide Burse, jr., F; Eliana Isom, sr., G; Layla Lafayette, so., G; Kaneyce Davis, sr., F

Top newcomers: Hailey Jackson, jr., G; Mahlyia Johnson, fr.,

Worth noting: Bishop McNamara has gotten back to the state scene as Sanders, a former state champion point guard with the Fightin’ Irish, has returned to town after her college career at Rutgers. They graduated a ton, namely IBCA All-State second-teamer and Daily Journal Player of the Year Trinity Davis. But with Thompson (10 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block per game in 2024-25) and Isom (6.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 spg in 2024-25), they return a pair of Daily Journal All-Area honorable mentions and a third returning All-Chicagoland Christian talent in Burse. Through two years of the CCC, the Fightin’ Irish have yet to lose a conference game. “Although we are a bit short handed this season, the expectation remains the same,” Sanders said. “We are going to play hard and compete every game, while trusting the process and getting better everyday. Ultimately the goal is to play our best basketball at the right time of the year, which is in February and hopefully March.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais's Nia Lawrence, center, tries to make a drive past Manteno's Emily Horath, right, and Sophie Peterson, left, in the Beecher Fall Classic on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers

Coach: Kevin Maciejewski (2nd season)

Last season: 4-23 overall, 1-15 Southwest Suburban

Top returners: Abby Bonilla, jr., G; Naturel Coday, sr., G; Nia Lawrence, sr., F; Leila Middlebrook, jr., C

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: A young Bradley-Bourbonnais squad saw some growing pains last season, and while still relatively reliant on youth with seven juniors, the Boilermakers are eager to see how much they’ve grown in a year. Bonilla (10.8 ppg 5.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg in 2024-25) was a second-team KDJ All-Area selection a year ago and Coday (10 ppg, 1.4 spg in 2024-25) and Middlebrook (5.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg in 2024-25) were honorable mentions. One of five seniors, Lawrence is perhaps the top source of leadership in her fourth varsity season. The grind is anything but easy in a Southwest Suburban Conference that’s as talented as any, but in his second year leading the program, Maciejewski knows that the Boilers are starting this season off at a much higher point than last year. “We are looking to improve upon our win total from a year ago in which we were the youngest team in the conference,” Maciejewski said. “With four returning starters (two seniors and two juniors) we are now a much more experienced team. Every game is tough in the SWSC but we are looking to be much more competitive and jumpstart this season into immediate and future success.”

Girls Basketball - Reed-Custer Classic: Kankakee vs. Rosary Kankakee's Ava Johnson looks to shoot after a rebound against Rosary's Zoe Mesner during the Kays' 75-28 victory over Rosary at the Reed-Custer Classic on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee Kays

Coach: Kurt Weigt (5th season)

Last season: 18-13 overall, 10-2 Southland Athletic

Top returners: Ava Johnson, jr., F; Malea Harrison, jr., G; Shania Johnson, jr., G; Ki’Asia Wilson, jr., G

Top newcomers: LaMarayah Smith, jr., F; London Stroud, jr., G; Jasiya Wesby, fr., G

Worth noting: Kankakee looks to maintain its respected relevancy during a 2025-26 season in which the Kays are uniquely young and experienced. They don’t have a senior on the roster, but they do return a deep junior class led by Johnson (15.4 ppg, 8 rpg in 2024-25), an IBCA Class 3A All-State special mention and first-team KDJ All-Area selection, and Harrison, a KDJ honorable mention. Both are in their third year starting at the varsity level, with Johnson coming over from Bradley-Bourbonnais last year. Wilson and Johnson are also back in the fold, and while Smith and Stroud logged varsity action last year, Weigt thinks the leaps they’ve made in the offseason make them like new players. Wesby, a freshman, will play a vital role off the jump. “We will compete for a Southland Athletic Conference championship in a much improved conference,“ Weigt said. ”We have the potential to be one of the better teams in the south suburbs and hope to vie for a sectional championship. We have a very hard working group that has accepted the challenges in front of them.”

Coal City Coalers

Coach: Brad Schmitt (23rd season)

Last season: 21-10 overall, 12-2 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Sydney Larson, sr., G; Jori Tucker, sr., F; Becca Hall, sr., G; Laura Christopher, sr., G; Riley Walker, sr., G

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: In the two-plus decades that Schmitt’s led the program, Coal City has been a consistent conference contender, a goal the Coalers look to carry into 2025-26 after finishing a game back of Manteno for last year’s Illinois Central Eight crown. They’ve got double-digit scorers to replace in Kylee Kennell and Emma Rodriguez, the former of whom was second-team KDJ All-Area and the latter an honorable mention. They do return a boatload of experienced seniors, including an All-ICE guard in Larson, who’s 6 ppg average last year tops all returning players. If the Coalers are able to make it four straight seasons of 20-plus wins, Schmitt thinks it will come from an all-hands-on-deck approach. “We are looking to replace some very productive seniors with some girls that need to step up and play at a high level,” Schmitt said. “We will not rely on one or two girls each game, but we think we can get a little bit from a lot of girls each night. Hopefully, they understand that as well and can carry out their role each night.”

Herscher Tigers

Coach: Tim McElroy (2nd season)

Last season: 14-14 overall, 7-7 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Leia Haubner, jr., G/F; Pippa Dunhill, sr., G; Audrey Hoffman, sr., G/F

Top newcomers: Abby Coutant, jr., F; Laney Mohler, sr., G/F; Addie Wilkins, jr., G/F; Lily Tucek, jr., G

Worth noting: Not many teams around town have as much fun as Herscher does under fun-loving coach McElroy, and after a .500 season during his first year moving from assistant to head coach, the Tigers will look to find some on-court improvement this winter. Haubner burst onto the scene with her tremendous potential on full display last winter and enters her junior year as one of the ICE’s most intriguing prospects. Graduated double-double machine Anistin Hackley leaves a lot to be replaced in the front court, but the Tigers are oozing talent in the backcourt and on the wings. Dunhill (5.7 ppg in 2024-25) averaged 1.5 3-pointers a game last year and joins Hoffman to give the Tigers a pair of experienced senior guards. “This team is full of high-character girls who love to play hard for each other,” McElroy said. “I expect the girls to improve as teammates, people, and players. I strongly believe that they have the ability to surprise a lot of teams this season”

Manteno's Maddie Gesky, center, puts up a shot under the net against Bradley-Bourbonnais in the Beecher Fall Classic on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Manteno Panthers

Coach: Bethany Stritar (9th season)

Last season: 24-5, 13-1 Illinois Central Eight (conference champions)

Top returners: Lila Prindeville, sr., G; Emily Horath, sr., F; Alyssa Singleton, sr., G; Sophie Peterson, sr., G; Brooke Peterson, sr., G; Maddie Gesky, jr., C

Top newcomers: Emily Johnson, jr., F; Kendall Blanchette, so., G; Peyton Boros, so., G; Hannah Stritar, fr., G

Worth noting: After snapping a 33-year regional championship drought two years ago, Manteno set a new single-season program mark in wins last year, and with a healthy chunk of its core back, will look to keep that success rolling. Gesky (11,7 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 2.5 bpg, 1.7 spg in 2024-25), a KDJ All-Area second-teamer last year, is perhaps the top returning talent in the ICE this winter. Horath (9.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.1 spg) and Prindeville (9.6 ppg, 2.4 spg) give the Panthers their top three leading scorers back from last year’s historic season while Singleton provides an athletic, defensive spark and Peterson is back after an injury-plagued junior year. With several youngsters joining the fold, coach Stritar and her squad hope they can defend their conference crown and get an opportunity to win the program’s first sectional title. “We lost some really great players to graduation, but we’ve kept a solid group returning, which makes us excited for another successful season. Our numbers for the program are down this year, but there are a lot of talented, competitive players coming to practices, and we know they are capable of doing big things for us.”

Peotone Blue Devils

Coach: Shawn Bean (2nd season)

Last season: 6-24 overall, 3-11 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Peyton Bisping, sr., G; Mal Schroeder, sr., G; Olivia Moe, jr., F; Addison Brandau, sr. F

Top newcomers: Payton Pape, fr., G; Giana Pagliarulo, fr., F

Worth noting: After going 1-14 over the first half of last season, a young Peotone team made some progress with a 5-10 second half, progress that veteran coach Bean is hoping to see continue in his second year as the Blue Devils coach. Bisping, Schroeder, Moe and Brandau each averaged between 4-6 ppg last season and Pape and Pagliarulo look to provide a jolt as freshmen. With the pieces in place, Bean has set out a couple of goals for this year’s Blue Devils group to strive for. “This year we’re hoping to build off the progress we made the second half of last season and double our win record, as well as compete in the top half of our conference,” Bean said. “If everyone can accept their roles, we’ll be a tough matchup that can run 10-12 deep every game and play at a high tempo.”

Reed-Custer's Alyssa Wollenzein drives to the basket during an IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal against Coal City last season. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Reed-Custer Comets

Coach: Shelby Zwolinski (6th season)

Last season: 15-16 overall, 5-9 Illinois Central Eight; Class 2A Regional champions

Top returners: Alyssa Wollenzein, jr. G; Gwen Stewart, sr., G; Harlie Liebermann, jr., G/F; Morgan Toler, sr., F

Top newcomers: Ana Smith, sr., F; Skylar Wilkins, sr., F; Atiana Hood, jr., G; Brooklyn Gonzalez, jr., F; Isabel Toller, jr., G; Kamryn Wilkey, soph., G

Worth noting: After snapping a 19-year regional title drought last winter, Reed-Custer returns four starters from that magical run as the Comets look to continue their ascension with a deeper roster in 2025-26. “After winning a regional title for the first time in 19 years, we are looking forward to what our 25-26 season brings,” Zwolinski said. “Our program numbers have doubled after last season, so we are very optimistic with our progress in years to come.” Wollenzein (11.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.8 spg in 2024-25) and Stewart (5.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1 apg, 3.4 spg) were Daily Journal All-Area honorable mentions and All-ICE picks while Liebermann (5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.3 spg) and Toler (3.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.5 spg) are also back as starters. A deep cast of upperclassmen will find bigger roles as well as the Comets look to find themselves in the battle for the ICE.

Wilmington Wildcats

Coach: Eric Dillon (9th season)

Last season: 20-10, 9-5 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Sami Liaromatis, jr., G; Taylor Stefancic, sr. G; Melia Hincherick, sr., C

Top newcomers: Keeley Walsh, jr., G; Nina Egizio, jr., G

Worth noting: Wilmington reached the 20-win mark for the first time in 45 years last season, and look to build on that this season with plenty of production back in the fold. Liaromatis is back after a stellar sophomore campaign that saw her lead the team in several key categories (12 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4 spg) and earned first-team All-ICE honors. Hincherick (5.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg) is also back to anchor the post with Stefancic (4 ppg) bringing more experience to the guard position. With Walsh and Egizio stepping into bigger roles, Dillon said he expects to see the Wildcats compete for the ICE and finish above-.500 for the second year in a row, something the team hasn’t done in over 20 years. “We are looking to build off our year last year in terms of scoring,” he said. “We feel that we have more options to put the ball in the basket and in different ways. If we can stay healthy, our goal is to compete for a top spot in the conference.”

Beecher Bobcats

Coach: Adam Keen (14th season)

Last season: 14-17, 11-6 River Valley

Top returners: Aubrey Tiltges, sr., G; Molly Vladika, sr., C; Madison Smith, so., G

Top newcomers: Gianna Bonomo, so., G; Carmela Irwin, so., G

Worth noting: Coming off their second straight third-place RVC finish, the Bobcats are undergoing a bit of a youth movement in 2025-26. But despite a roster consisting of eight sophomores and just three seniors, Keen said he expects the team to be able to finish near the top of the conference standings once again. “Typically (such a young roster) would be a sign of a ‘rebuild,’ but I’m not sure that will be the case with this group,” he said. “They have a lot of drive in them and confidence of what they are capable of, and even though our experience may hinder us at times, our depth, athleticism and determination should make up for it and allow us to compete for a conference title this season.” Vladika (3.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg) will be relied on as an experienced presence around the basket with Tiltges (4.5 ppg) looking to showcase scoring potential she showed late last season and through the summer. Time will tell how much the large sophomore group will improve as they bank varsity experience.

Central's Lia Prairie shoots a 3-pointer on Thurs., Feb. 13, during last year's River Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Tri-Point. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Clifton Central Comets

Coach: Henry Hines (13th season)

Last season: 24-11 overall, 14-2 River Valley

Top returners: Alexis Prisock, so., F; Eriannah Martinez, sr., G; Emma Koch, sr., F; Lia Prairie, jr., G/F; Maddie Webb, jr., F; Mia Perzee, jr., G/F

Top newcomers: Kaitlyn Balthazor, sr. F

Worth noting: After 11 years away, Hines is back after guiding Clifton Central for a dozen years in his first stint. He re-inherits a Comets program in great shape with a lot of their core back, even if they do have to replace a trio of program pillars in Gracie Schroeder, Myah Martinez and Anna Winkel. Eriannah Martinez (4.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 spg in 2024-25) has spent her high school career in the backcourt and serves with Koch as the senior leaders for a deep junior class that gained great sophomore experience last year. Balthazar adds a senior spark and presence in the post. Eriannah Martinez leading the team in rebounding last year is a perfect example of the versatility the team has that leaves Hines intrigued. “We’regoing to be a team with plug-in players at all five positions, that should be able to adapt to any style of play,” Hines said. “The versatility and depth will be our strength for this season. Our motto is ‘play free and loose.’”

Donovan/St. Anne WildCards

Coach: Megan Winterrowd (1st season)

Last season: 14-15, 8-8 River Valley

Top returners: Brisa Ortiz, jr., G; Deven Walwer, so., F

Top newcomers: Estefania Garcia, sr., C; Alexis Hedges, jr., G; Lillian Courville, fr., G

Worth noting: Combining Donovan’s Wildcats and St. Anne’s Cardinals for their WildCards nickname, behind a relatively young roster full of fresh faces, Donovan/St. Anne may look to be a bit of a wildcard in the RVC. The team will be without its five leading scorers from a season ago, putting the load on Walwer (1.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg) to follow up a strong freshman campaign and Ortiz (1.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg) to emerge as a leader on the young team. Garcia is the team’s lone senior with five freshmen bringing raw talent to the table. The WildCards have a new head coach in Winterrowd, who said she is excited to see what the team can do. “Despite having a young team with several newcomers, the team has already stood out thanks to (Ortiz’s) steady leadership, (Walwer’s) aggressiveness around the rim, and (Hedges’) ability to stretch the floor with her shooting, all supported by a promising freshman class that brings energy and talent,” she said. “This season is about growth, competing with purpose and laying the groundwork for a strong future for the program.”

Gardner-South Wilmington Panthers

Coach: Kevin Ward (1st season)

Last season: 7-24 overall, 4-12 River Valley

Top returners: Maddie Simms, sr., F; Madison Wright, sr., C

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: Gardner-South Wilmington welcomes a familiar face as its new head coach, with Ward moving a spot over from his longtime assistant role. He’s got a talented duo to lead the team in Simms (11.6 ppg, 11.7 rpg), a returning All-RVC and KDJ All-Area honorable mention who broke her own single-season rebounding record last year (364), and Wright (5.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg), but aside from them and junior forward Jayde Schweitzer, the Panthers will be relying on a handful of freshman on their eight-deep roster. Ward knows it will take time for his youngsters to get up to speed, but he also knows they have great seniors to look up to. “We are going to be an extremely young team with strong leadership from our two seniors,” Ward said. “I expect growing pains in the first part of the year as we get acclimated to the speed of the high school game, but we have a lot of athleticism and upside and I’m excited to see this team come together over the course of the season.”

Grace Christian Crusaders

Coach: Jonathan Chappell (2nd season)

Last season: 5-22, 4-12 River Valley

Top returners: Abby St. John, sr.; Lanie St. John, jr.; Zoey Baldridge, so.; Analiese Jorgensen, jr.; Kaitlyn Jorgensen, jr.

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: The Crusaders had a brand new starting five last season after losing the all five starters from the season prior. They now have all five of those starters back with a full season of starting experience under their belts. Baldridge was the team’s leading scorer (11 ppg, 2.1 apg, 3.3 spg) last season as a freshman and looks to build on that in year two. Kaitlyn Jorgensen (6.7 ppg) and Analiese Jorgensen (3.3 ppg) look to follow up their strong sophomore seasons while senior captain Abby At. John (2.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and junior Lanie St. John (5.2 rpg) bring back their experience as well. They may be a bit undersized, but Chappell said this year’s team is ready to play with confidence as they look to keep growing. “We’re still in the process at Grace of building a program, getting things installed and moving in the direction that we would like it to go,” Chappell said. “We are not a tall or big team by any stretch of the imagination. We are going to be outsized all year, but they play bigger than they actually are.”

Grant Park Dragons

Coach: Nancy Marcotte (3rd season)

Last season: 10-15, 6-10 River Valley

Top returners: Abi Roberts, sr., F; Claire Sluis, sr., G; Emily Voigt, sr., F; Taylor Panozzo, so., C

Top newcomers: Kaylie Meherg, jr., G

Worth noting: After a down season in 2023-24, the Dragons doubled their win total last season to get back in double digits. With plenty of experience back, including last season’s top three scorers and two of the top three rebounders, Marcotte said the team will look to take another jump. “I’m excited and very optimistic about this season coming up,” she said. “The three starting seniors have been playing varsity since their sophomore year and I look for Panozzo to add some strong inside presence and to be more confident. We are a very well rounded team and look forward to watching these ladies play this season.” Panozzo led the team in rebounding (7.9 rpg) and was third in scoring (6.5 ppg) as a freshman last season. Roberts (7 ppg) and Sluis (6.8 ppg) return to give the Dragons a solid scoring trio while Voigt (1.9 rpg) brings senior defensive leadership to the floor.

Momence

Coach: Tim Bleyle (3rd season)

Last season: 12-14, 10-7 River Valley

Top returners: Adyki Gunn, sr., F; Lexie Berns, sr., G; A’Miracle Johnson, sr., G

Top newcomers: Mikah Hill-Hutchins, sr., F; Alexis Cook, sr., G; Jaesyn Walk, Fr., G

Worth noting: Momence had a winning season in RVC play last year, a trend the squad hopes translates to getting over that .500 mark for the entirety of 2025-26. Gunn was a second-team all-conference selection, with Berns and Johnson giving Bleyle a trio of experienced senior starters to go along with Hill-Hutchins and Cook for a formidable senior core. Walk may just be a freshman, but has caught her coach’s attention for her basketball IQ. The team hopes that senior leadership and young potential can combine to keep Momence’s arrow pointing upward. “After losing three of the five starters from last year, that’s in the past as we look forward to having a few girls step up and contribute right away,” Bleyle said. “We have had a great few weeks of practice, and we hope to be one of the top teams in the conference. We have a saying this year of ‘raise the standard,’ and that’s what we hope to do on the court.”

Cissna Park's Lauryn Hamrick (21) eyes the hoop as Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Emma Palaschak (3) defends during the Class 1A Midland Sectional semifinals last season. (Scott Anderson)

Cissna Park Timberwolves

Coach: Anthony Videka (11th season)

Last season: 31-6, 11-0 Vermilion Valley; Class 1A State third place

Top returners: Addison Lucht, sr., G; Lauryn Hamrick, sr., F; Josie Neukomm, sr., G; Sophie Duis, sr., F

Top newcomers: Macy Sinn, sr., G

Worth noting: The basketball season got underway for the Timberwolves just two days after many of those same players celebrated a state title in volleyball at CEFCU Arena in Normal, where their 2024-25 basketball season also ended with a third-place finish. The Timberwolves will look to play at CEFCU for the second straight basketball season come early March. Led by their four senior All-Area selections, including the first team IBCA All-State selection Lucht (16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.9 spg) and All-State special mention Hamrick (14.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg), the Timberwolves bring back all but two players this season. Neukomm (5.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Duis (4.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg) bring back their senior skillsets while Sinn will step into a heightened role as one of the players looking to fill the gap left by team captain and standout defender Julia Edelman. While basketball season got off to a bit of a late start once again, Videka said he expects to team’s experience to carry them. “Coming off of a successful season, we are looking to repeat that success,” he said. “With little practice due to our volleyball team making it to state, we know there is rust to shake off. We will rely on our seniors to lead us all season.”

Iroquois West Raiders

Coach: Kristy Arie (15th season)

Last season: 12-18, 6-5 Vermilion Valley

Top returners: Amelia Scharp, sr., G; Phylicity Leonard, soph., C; Kenleigh Hendershot, sr., F

Top newcomers: Emma Hargett, jr., F; Payton Howe, soph., F/C; Tessa Pankey, fr., G

Worth noting: There’s plenty of cause for excitement at Iroquois West, as the Raiders return an intriguing trio in Scharp (11.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg in 2024-25), a KDJ All-Area honorable mention last year; Leonard (10.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg), whose brothers Clayton (Illinois) and Cannon (Iowa) play Big Ten football; and Hendershot, a senior leader and gritty rebounder. With Hargett, Howe and Pankey leading a new crop if incoming, versatile talent, Arie sees plenty of potential. “I go into every season expecting my team to be a top competitor in our area and within our conference,” arie said. “That is no different this year. We have a talented group of hard-working kids that I have big expectations for and am excited to see how well we will jump out of the gate.”

Watseka's Christa Holohan drives to the lane during last year's IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal against Reed-Custer.

Watseka/Milford Warriors

Coach: Barry Bauer (12th season)

Last season: 28-5, 9-2 Vermilion Valley; Class 2A Regional champions

Top returners: Christa Holohan, sr., G/F; Kami Muehling, jr., G; Noelle Schroeder, sr., G/F; Rennah Barrett, jr., G/F; Thayren Rigsby, sr., F/C; Kyah Westerfield, sr., G/F

Top newcomers: Taylor Chattic, jr., F/C; Addi Ulitzsch, jr., G

Worth noting: Sure, the dominant post pair of Megan Martin and Lauren Tegtmeyer, the former a KDJ All-Area first-teamer and IBCA Class 2A All-State third-teamer, has graduated. But Watseka has anything but a bare cupboard of talent back from last year’s Sweet 16 team. Holohan (10 ppg) is the team’s leading returning scorer and is part of a four-headed perimeter defense monster with Muehling, Schroeder and Barrett. Rigsby flourished in support of the senior standouts and will be the main post star now, with Chattic back in the fold after missing last year with a knee injury. Bauer has won seven regionals as the girls coach, including four in a row, a streak they look to continue. “We have many returning players from last year, but they will all have different roles than a year ago,” Bauer said. “The quicker we embrace these new roles, the better we will be. Everyone will have to rebound better, play defense better and look to create more offense than a year ago.”

Trinity Eagles

Coach: Ashley Seyden (1st season)

Last season: 1-19

Top returners: Elise Boerema, jr., Charlotte Hasik, so., Abigail Stalnos, so.

Worth noting: Seyden will take the reigns in addition to her athletic director duties, filling another responsibility once held by her mentor, the late Mike Lawrence. The Eagles have a youth movement unfolding this winter, with Dakota Drotts the lone senior on the roster. Boerema (5.7 ppg) is the team’s leading returning scorer, one of just three players back from last season.