Bourbonnais opens registration for Holiday Home Lighting Contest

The Richmond family home took first place in the traditional category of Bourbonnais' 2024 Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest (Photo Provided By The Village of Bourbonnais)

Bourbonnais residents can register through December 1 for the village’s sixth annual Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest, a festive community tradition celebrating holiday spirit and creativity. The event encourages residents to decorate their homes and yards for the season, helping make Bourbonnais shine bright throughout the holidays.

Registration is open to residents through Monday, December 1, at 4:30 p.m. Participants may register online at villageofbourbonnais.com or in person at the Village Administration Office, 600 Main St. NW, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can compete in two categories:

• Traditional: Evaluated by an external panel of judges

• People’s Choice: Voted on by the public via the Village of Bourbonnais Facebook page from December 5 through December 14.

All winners will be notified and announced following the conclusion of voting.

An interactive online map showcasing all participating addresses will be available for public viewing from December 5 through December 25. Participants may choose to be featured as part of the “Holly Jolly Lighting Contest” or simply as a “Holiday Home” featured on the community tour map.

“Last year’s online map drew over 26,000 views, and our community cast more than 4,000 votes for their favorite displays,” said Lindy Casey, Marketing & Public Engagement Director. “It’s fun. It’s festive. And it’s free.”