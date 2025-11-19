Bishop McNamara, Kankakee, Reed-Custer move to 2-0: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Bishop McNamara 55, St. Thomas More 39: The Fightin’ Irish made it a 2-0 start with their second double-digit win in as many days. Jaide Burse had 13 points and four rebounds. Eliana Isom (seven steals, five assists) and Hailey Jackson (seven rebounds, two assists) each had 11 points. Trinitee Thompson had 10 points and six boards.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 71, Clifton Central 29: The Comets slid to 0-2 in a deep Timberwolf Tip-Off field.

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Kankakee 62, Coal City 29: The Kays got off to a 2-0 start with a pair of wins by more than 30 points while the Coalers slid to 1-1. No individual stats were immediately available for the Kays.

Rileigh Eddy and Riley Walker each had six points for Coal City. Eddy added two assists and Walker added two steals. Sydney Larson had five points, two assists and a steal.

Reed-Custer 39, Grant Park 19: The Comets made it a 2-0 start with a pair of 20-plus point wins to kick off their own tournament. Alyssa Wollenzein had 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Atiana Hood added six points and four rebounds while Harlie Liebermann had five points and five rebounds.

Rosary 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 29: The Panthers fell in their opener Tuesday. Maddie Simms had a team-high 11 points. Leah Olson added seven points and Lilyan Eddy had six.

Fisher Bunnie Tip-Off

Iroquois West 44, Fisher 40: The Raiders (1-1) held off the tournament hosts for their first win of 2025-26. Amelia Scharp and Kenleigh Hendershot each had 11 points and Phylicity Leonard tallied nine.