Essential Smoothies opens in Kankakee

Owners Denise and Robert Smith have opened Essential Smoothies in downtown Kankakee. (Provided by Essential Smoothies)

Essential Smoothies has found a new home in the Majestic building in downtown Kankakee.

The vegan and vegetarian cafe specializing in whole fruit smoothies, pressed juices and acai bowls opened Oct. 21 at 150 S. Schuyler Ave., Suite 104.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant’s new phone number is 815-573-5002.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Denise and Robert Smith since July 2021, Essential Smoothies has long been in search of a more permanent location.

Its previous location in Northfield Square mall is now closed for daily food service.

Denise Smith said she intends to keep the mall location for juice cleanse or cake pickup orders, or for private parties of 10 or more.

Since it is equipped with a commercial kitchen, the space remains a useful asset.

However, she is excited for Essential Smoothies to have its own main brick-and-mortar spot.

This will allow the business to maintain operations regardless of what happens with the mall in the future.

In its first weeks of business, Essential Smoothies welcomed many new customers, she said.

“From the feedback, they’re just happy to have healthier options in the downtown area,” Denise Smith said.

Local artist Jessica Carter painted the mural outside of the cafe as well as the lettering on the inside walls.

The cafe also features busy boards for kids to play with.

Busy boards for kids are set up in the new Essential Smoothies location in downtown Kankakee. (Provided by Essential Smoothies)

The cafe is currently serving smoothies, acai bowls, juices and freshly baked bagels. All smoothies can be made into protein smoothies with vegan protein.

The full food menu, including vegan burgers, will be available in the coming weeks.

Everything on the menu is gluten-free except for the bread, but gluten-free bread options are available.

Robert Smith said the restaurant plans to begin a free delivery service to the downtown area and nearby schools, hospitals and businesses.

It will also continue offering delivery via DoorDash.

“A lot of the office workers can’t come out of the office for one reason or another, or they’ve got a little short break,” Robert Smith said. “So, that would allow them to get what they need and be able to continue their work.”

Denise Smith added that she is glad to contribute to the diverse offerings in the downtown area.

“If a person wants wine, if a person wants a smoothie, if a person wants to go listen to live music – there’s a little bit of everything down there,” she said. “It’s nice to be in the center of that area.”

It took a bit longer than planned to get up and running in the Majestic, she said. The plan was to open before March.

However, starting in the fall gives the staff more time to train in preparation for the busy spring and summer seasons in 2026.

Customers gather in the new Essential Smoothies cafe located in the Majestic building in downtown Kankakee. (Provided by Essential Smoothies)

It’s been a long road to get here.

After attempting to open a new location in Bradley last year, the Smiths had to pivot when the building was condemned due to structural issues they were unaware of.

The day before they were set to open their new doors, they were told they couldn’t do business there.

So, the entire operation was moved back into the mall.

“It was very discouraging, it really was,” Denise Smith said. “If it weren’t for my partner [Robert], I probably would’ve gave up. He said, ‘This is what happens when it comes to businesses; you just don’t know and you have to keep moving, stepping out on faith and taking these risks.’

“You don’t know until you take them.”