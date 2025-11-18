Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara open girls hoops seasons with wins: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Regular season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Herscher 19: At home, Bradley-Bourbonnais buried seven 3-pointer to spark a season-opening win. Teegan Reedy (14 points) and Nat Coday (13 points) each hit a trio of triples. Abby Bonilla added eight points.

Audrey Hoffman’s eight points led the way for the visiting Tigers, who also got six points from Leia Haubner.

Blue Ridge 33, Donovan/St. Anne 24: The WildCards saw three players score six or more points despite coming up short on the road. Alexis Hedges had eight points and rebounds apiece. Deven Walwer added six points and 10 boards while Brisa Ortiz chipped in six points and rebounds each.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Bishop McNamara 48, Bismarck-Henning 37: Bishop McNamara opened the season victorious behind double-digit scoring efforts from three players. Trinitee Thompson had 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block. Jaide Burse added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Eliana Isom went for 10 points, two assists and six steals.

Cissna Park 64, St. Thomas More 14: Just two days after earning the IHSA Class 1A state championship in volleyball, many of those same Timberwolves opened the basketball season with a 50-point win. No individual stats were immediately available.

Armstrong-Potomac 49, Clifton Central 34: No individual stats were immediately available for Clifton Central, who saw head coach Henry Hines make his official return to the sidelines Monday night after stepping down 11 years ago.

Fisher Bunny Tip-Off

Tolono Unity 49, Iroquois West 30: The Raiders stumbled in their season opener on Monday. They got 15 points from Amelia Scharp and 11 points from Kenleigh Hendershot.