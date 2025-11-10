Man arrested for Kankakee road rage incident

A road rage incident in Kankakee Nov. 6 led to the arrest of a Kankakee man.

Kankakee police said they charged 48-year-old George D. Gaus, with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Kankakee police said at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 6, they were dispatched to the area of West Hickory Street and South Wall Street in reference to a reported fight.

Police said they spoke with Gaus who said he had been involved in a traffic accident near the 900 block of West Station Street and South Wall Street.

Gaus told officers he followed the other vehicle involved to the area of 1000 West Hickory Street. He told them he was attacked by a man, who was later identified as Malachi T.G. Birgans, police said.

Gaus said he was punched, choked, and kicked in the face by Birgans, police said.

While Gaus talked with officers, Birgans approached and admitted to battering Gaus and continued to threaten Gaus, according to police.

After reported commands to step away were ignored, officers arrested Birgans, police said.

Gaus signed a complaint for battery and completed a written statement, police said.

Birgans was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center, issued a notice to appear, and was then released, police said.

Gaus was also issued a notice to appear for disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

The officers also spoke with the victim, police said.

The victim told officers she was driving her vehicle when Gaus, operating a truck, struck her vehicle multiple times in traffic, causing her vehicle to collide with another, police said.

The victim reported fearing for her life and sustained visible injuries, including bleeding from her left eye and swelling to her head, police said.

After the initial collision, the victim said Gaus struck her vehicle again before she could exit. The victim signed a complaint, police said.

A witness at the scene stated she saw Gaus driving behind the victim and intentionally striking the victim’s vehicle from behind, which caused the victim’s vehicle to collide with the witness’ vehicle, according to police.

Following further investigation, police said Gaus voluntarily appeared at the Kankakee Police Department to speak with detectives.

After the interview, Gaus was arrested, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, police said.