Dispute with neighbor leads to Kankakee man’s arrest

A Kankakee man was arrested by Kankakee following an incident in which he allegedly threatened a neighbor with a firearm.

At approximately 8:03 a.m., Friday, Kankakee officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Greenwood Avenue after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun at an upstairs neighbor during a dispute, police said.

Responding officers secured the area and made contact with the involved parties.

The suspect, later identified as 65-year-old Danny Baptist, was taken into custody after patrol officers developed probable cause and obtained a search warrant for his residence, police said.

During the execution of the warrant, officers recovered multiple firearms, including the weapon described by the victim, police said.

Baptist was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and has been forwarded to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of additional charges, police said.