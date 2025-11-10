Bradley police arrest two men for passing phony $100 bills

Bradley police arrested two men Nov. 5 for allegedly passing counterfeit $100 in Bradley.

According to a report, officers arrested 34-year-old Michael Neal, of Hazel Crest, and 31-year-old Darius Bell, of Chicago.

According to online records, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Neal with forgery. They charged Bell with forgery.

On Nov. 3, Bradley police said they took a deceptive/forgery from a business in the 1200 block of Christine Drive.

An unknown suspect at the time passed a counterfeit $100 and received goods and currency in return, police said.

Bradley police located the vehicle used at the time of the crime and sent out an attempt to locate bulletin on the vehicle and a possible suspect, police said.

On Nov. 5, Bradley police located the car and conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Bradley Boulevard, police said.

Neal was identified as the owner and driver of the vehicle. Officers allege Neal had seven counterfeit $100 bills on him, police said.

Both Neal and Bell refused to speak with detectives, police said.