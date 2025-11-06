Kankakee Valley Park District celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Gala

The Kankakee Valley Park District announced its 100th anniversary in a news release Wednesday, celebrating a century of parks, people, and progress.

The Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting a centennial gala Friday, November 14, 2025, at Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave. in Kankakee.

The gala features live entertainment by the Southside Social Club, a gourmet sit-down dinner catered by The Bennett-Curtis House, cocktails, raffle prizes, and a silent auction—all benefiting a cause that gives back to the community, according to the news release.

Proceeds from the event go toward providing 7,200 hours of free summer camp to Kankakee residents in 2026, ensuring that local children have the opportunity to experience summer fun, friendship, and personal growth regardless of financial barriers, according to the news release.

The Kankakee Valley Park District serves more than 28,000 residents across Aroma Park, Sun River Terrace, and Kankakee Townships, continuing its legacy of fostering connection, wellness, and outdoor enjoyment.

Tickets for the Centennial Gala are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.kvpd.com or by calling (815) 939-1311. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering local businesses the chance to make a lasting impact.