A Taylor-Made Life: Rules do, in fact, apply

Driving to the city recently, I encountered several drivers who fall in the “the rules don’t apply to me” category.

We had the slow driver hogging the left lane and causing a bottleneck, the driver with a dented car going at least 10 miles over the speed limit and zipping in and out of each lane, and driver after driver with their heads buried in their phones.

Now, we’ve all had our moments of making our own rules. I’ve certainly had to zip across two lanes when an exit came up quicker than expected.

But more and more, it seems that I see these drivers every few blocks, which leads me to believe that “the rules don’t apply to me” is the norm for many.

Why should it be anyone else’s fault that you’re running late? Or having a bad day? Or can’t be bothered to simply focus on the road?

When “the rules don’t apply to me” gets to a point where it’s impacting – worse yet, endangering – others, that’s where I get frustrated. Another such example was when I arrived at my destination in the city: The Music Box Theatre for a film screening featuring Crispin Glover.

Keegan and I sat behind a couple (henceforth known as The Couple) who were enjoying their time before the show, chatting and partaking in the offerings of the bar.

When Glover took the stage to share a few readings before the start of the film, the crowd was silenced and listened to what he had to say. Towards the end of his stories, The Couple started whispering to each other.

Being that this only lasted for the last few seconds of Glover’s remarks, I paid little mind. However, when the movie started, the whispering and laughing of The Couple continued. And it continued happening every minute or so for the next 45 minutes. Clearly, they don’t think the rules apply to them.

Finally, I leaned forward and – frustratedly but politely – asked them to stop. The man condescendingly apologized, and the woman gave me a look of disgust, followed by giving me the finger.

I’m sorry, when did the rules change regarding decorum in a movie theater?

It seems more and more that people are operating with little care of how it affects those around them. It’s fine for a one-off “rules don’t apply,” but don’t make it your norm.

Drive safely and be quiet at the movies.