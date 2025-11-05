KCC Day to be held at Kankakee Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Prospective students are invited to attend KCC Day at Kankakee Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The session begins at noon.

Participants will learn about KCC’s academic programs, whether they are still exploring options or already have a career path in mind. There will be tours of various academic spaces, along with information about support services, financial aid, and the enrollment process.

To learn more and register, visit kcc.edu. KCC’s campus is at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

KCC serves more than 3,500 students each year with award-winning, accredited programs that lead to associate degrees, certificates, and transfer opportunities to four-year universities. With guidance from local business and industry, KCC’s career programs prepare students for today’s workforce. KCC also offers continuing education, certification training, job fairs, literacy, English as a Second Language, and GED preparation. With over 56 areas of study, KCC is the region’s trusted choice for affordable education and career advancement.