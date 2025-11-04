Olivet Nazarene University Hockey hosts Military Appreciation Night

The Olivet Nazarene University Hockey Team is hosting Military Appreciation Night 7 p.m. Friday, November 7, as they take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, located at 1601 River Rd. in Kankakee.

All active and retired military members and their families will receive free admission in honor of those who have served.

Military personnel are also invited to join the team on the blue line for the national anthem before puck drop.

The evening will feature a variety of special activities, including a Momence Honor Guard presentation of military rites and the colors performed before the National Anthem, by Tony Fightmaster.

Guests can also visit military vendor displays, view the Honor Wall and take part in a silent auction. Between periods, fans can enjoy the popular Chuck-a-Puck contest and a Shoot the Puck Contest for prizes.

General admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit onutigerhockey on Instagram.