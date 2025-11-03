Firefighters battle two blazes in Kankakee Sunday night

A man was severely burned in a structure fire in the 200 block of South Fraser Avenue in Kankakee Sunday night.

It was one of two fires within three hours that Kankakee firefighters battled, according to Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

Multiple departments from Kankakee and Will counties assisted in both.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a single-family residence in the 200 block of South Fraser.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the residence, LaRoche said.

The victim was transported to the hospital. It appeared the victim was going to be transferred for treatment of the burns.

The victim was believed to be alone at the residence at the time of the fire, LaRoche said.

It took approximately an hour to get the fire under control, LaRoche said.

It appears the fire was accidental but remains under investigation, LaRoche said.

The loss was estimated at $100,000, LaRoche said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of West Merchant Street.

LaRoche said the fire had made its way from the first floor to the second floor and the attic space.

It took approximately an hour to put the fire out. There were no injuries, LaRoche said.

The four-unit structure was heavily damaged. Three of the units were occupied at the time of the fire. Three adults were displaced, LaRoche said.

The fire remains under investigation, and there is no estimate yet on the extent of the damage, LaRoche said.