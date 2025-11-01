Next ‘Explore KCC Day’ set for Nov. 11

A students arrives to Kankakee Community College in April 2025. Prospective students can learn more about the college at the next Explore KCC Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during an “Explore KCC Day” on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The sessions begins at noon and coincides with Veterans Day.

Participants will learn about KCC’s academic programs, which include 56 areas of study. The event features a tour of various academic spaces, along with information about support services, financial aid and the enrollment process.

To learn more and register, go to visit.kcc.edu. KCC’s campus is located at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

KCC serves more than 3,500 students each year with award-winning, accredited programs that lead to associate degrees, certificates and transfer opportunities to four-year universities. With guidance from local business and industry, KCC’s career programs prepare students for today’s workforce.

The college also offers continuing education, certification training, job fairs, literacy, English as a second language and GED preparation.