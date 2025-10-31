Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Kankakee’s Nathan Sanchez

Name: Nathan Sanchez

School: Kankakee

Sport: Boys soccer

Position: Goalkeeper

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: Sanchez anchored the Kankakee defense in a 6-0 win in last Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A Ottawa Regional championship against La Salle-Peru, giving the Kays their fourth regional title in the past five seasons. Sanchez and the Kays also beat Ottawa 7-1 in the semifinal round.

Your team won the program’s first-ever Southland Athletic Conference championship and the fourth regional title in the past five years. How much pride do you and your teammates take in those accomplishments?

This makes me and my team super happy. I am proud of the team and their accomplishments. We all worked really hard. Last year we didn’t get the results we wanted, but this year we made up for it.

Do you have a favorite moment, game or save from the season?

My favorite save was during the KHS vs. Dunlap sectional game. I had a double save to keep the game tied. My other favorite moments were winning the [Southland Athletic] Conference and regional championship.

How long have you been a goalkeeper, and how does training there compare or contrast with other positions?

I’ve been a goalkeeper since I was 8 years old. Training is everyday. Practice is intense. We do conditioning, foot work, work with our hands. It’s intense and tiring but worth it.

Do you have any favorite professional leagues or teams that you’re a fan of? How closely do you follow the game at the higher stage?

My favorite team is definitely Barcelona. I watch every single game.

What is your favorite quality about coach Vincent Mkhwanazi, and how does that help you and your teammates?

Teamwork. Coach focuses on teamwork and basics. That has helped us accomplish our goals.

If coach Mkhwanazi was to take 10 penalty kicks against you, how many would you save?

We practice penalty kicks every day at practice. The entire team take a penalty shot, including the coaches. So, I think if it were just coach, I would save 4 out of 10 kicks.

I am thankful for the team and for the memories. I will be forever grateful to the coaches and my teammates.