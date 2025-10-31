Cissna Park wins 3rd straight regional title, Beecher claims 1st since 2022: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

IHSA Class 1A Woodland Regional championship

(1) Cissna Park d. Fieldcrest 25-8, 25-17: Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm recorded nine kills apiece as the Timberwolves (35-1) secured their third straight regional title. Neukomm had 10 digs while Kendyl Neukomm had seven. Sophie Duis had five kills and and three blocks, Mady Marcott had 15 assists and Ella Schluter had 10. Cissna Park moves onto the Class 1A Watseka Sectional semifinals against second-seeded Beecher looking for its third straight sectional title as well.

IHSA Class 1A Catalyst/Maria Regional championship

(2) Beecher d. (3) Noble/Butler 25-16, 25-8: The Bobcats (23-13) cruised to a win to pick up their first regional title since 2022. No individual stats were available. They will play top-seeded Cissna Park in the Class 1A Watseka Sectional semifinals searching for their first sectional title since 2006.

IHSA Class 3A Lemont Regional championship

(2) Lemont d. (7) Kankakee 25-20, 25-16: No individuals stats were available for Kankakee (17-13) as its season came to an end Thursday. The Kays were looking for their second regional title in the last three seasons.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional championship

(3) Dwight d. (2) Gardner-South Wilmington 28-26, 25-23: It was as close as a two-set match could be, but the Panthers (20-17) came up just short of their first regional title since 2016. No individual stats were available.