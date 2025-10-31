Bourbonnais Public Library to host Ozdust ball and reading challenge

The Bourbonnais Public Library will host the Ozdust ball and reading challenge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13.
Attendees must arrive by 7 p.m. to participate in the costume contest. Registration is available at bourbonnaislibrary.org. The library is also hosting a month-long reading challenge for adults. Reading Through Life: An Oxmopolitan Reading Challenge runs Nov. 1-30. Participants can download the Beanstack app to log reading for raffle tickets for Oz-inspired places.
Both events are free to attend.