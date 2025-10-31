Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

Bourbonnais Public Library to host Ozdust ball and reading challenge

One of several new sign posts stands at the intersection of Kennedy Drive and North Street in Bourbonnais.

One of several new sign posts stands at the intersection of Kennedy Drive and North Street in Bourbonnais. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By John Sahly

The Bourbonnais Public Library will host the Ozdust ball and reading challenge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Attendees must arrive by 7 p.m. to participate in the costume contest. Registration is available at bourbonnaislibrary.org. The library is also hosting a month-long reading challenge for adults. Reading Through Life: An Oxmopolitan Reading Challenge runs Nov. 1-30. Participants can download the Beanstack app to log reading for raffle tickets for Oz-inspired places.

Both events are free to attend.

BourbonnaisNewsLocal NewsKankakee County Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.