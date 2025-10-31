Both sides in Xandria Harris case in Kankakee received their documents

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott addresses the defendant Xandria Harris and the two attorneys present to represent Harris' case attorney Cierra Norris during proceedings on Aug. 7, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

Attorneys in the Xandria Harris murder trial informed the judge Thursday they had received most of the documents they requested during a Sept. 26 court date.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and child endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the serious wounding of now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Sullivan, who police said shot the two officers, was convicted in September 2024.

“All right, where does that put us?” Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott asked the attorneys.

Xandria Harris (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department)

Andrew Goldberg, an associate of attorney Cierra Norris, who represents Harris, said they had received most documents and a flash drive with more information in it.

“Your Honor, the only other thing I have is we are looking to send out one more KanComm subpoena for some 911 calls,” Goldberg said. “We’re seeking several documents relating to Tiger Williams, who I believe involved Mr. Sullivan previously.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said his office had received documents regarding Dr. Brooke Laufer, a psychologist working with the defense of Harris, being called to testify as an expert witness in other trials.

“I believe we have most of everything we need. I spoke with counsel,” Rowe said.

“They’re going to confirm with me that the interviews of Xandria Harris, Gloria Boyd, and LaDesha Harris were not audio or video recorded. Once they confirm that, I think [lead attorney Cierra Norris] is in compliance with our subpoena,” he said.

Harris will be sentenced Nov. 14 after Bradshaw-Elliott found her guilty of direct contempt of court during a bench trial earlier this year.

Harris was held in direct contempt of court during Sullivan’s trial.

During Sullivan’s trial, Harris refused to answer questions in the case, although Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Harris to testify after permitting prosecutors to question her through use of immunity.

That refusal allowed prosecutors to hold her in direct contempt.

Harris’ jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 23. It is expected to last three weeks.