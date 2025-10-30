Four area volleyball teams advance to Class 1A regional championships: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals

(1)Watseka d. (9)Donovan 17-25, 25-20, 25-21: After dropping the opening set, the Warriors (22-11) rallied to take the next two and move on to the regional championship Thursday against (4)Grant Park. Noelle Schroeder had 20 digs for Watseka while Thayren Rigsby had seven kills and Gabby Kohl had six. Christa Holohan had 11 assists and Liana Navas had eight.

For Donovan (14-17), Layne Heffelfinger had 10 kills and 12 digs. Lily Anderson had 19 assists and eight digs while Madelyn Loy had five aces and five digs.

(4)Grant Park d. (5)Tri-Point 25-21, 25-13: The regional host Dragons (19-13) advanced to face Watseka for a regional title on Thursday. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinals

(1)Cissna Park d. (8)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-14, 25-11: Josie Neukomm racked up a dozen kills as the Timberwolves (33-1) picked up a win to advance to Thursday’s regional championship against (5)Fieldcrest, where they will look for a third straight regional title. Addison Lucht and Kendyl Neukomm added seven digs apiece. Mady Marcott had 11 assists and Ella Schluter had 10.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

(2)Gardner-South Wilmington d. (7)Grace Christian 28-26, 25-21: No individual stats were available as the Panthers (20-16) outlasted the Crusaders (11-14) in a pair of close sets. Gardner-South Wilmington will face (3)Dwight in Thursday’s regional championship.