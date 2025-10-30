Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Cianci retiring

Frank Cianci, middle, celebrated his retirement with his father, Frank, and sister, Sandi. He was recognized during the Bourbonnais Township Park District board meeting Oct. 27, 2025 (Photo Provided By Bourbonnais Township Park District)

After serving 12 years as the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s information technology administrator, Frank Cianci is set to retire at the end of this week.

The park district board honored him during Monday’s meeting.

Also attending were Frank’s father, also named Frank, and his sister, Sandi Cianci.

“Frank is a friend of mine, and he has helped us as board members with emails and communication issues,” board President Dave Zinanni said.

After working in the banking industry, the 58-year-old Cianci said he is looking for something different.

“I was looking for new opportunities,” he said.

Cianci earned an associate degree from Kankakee Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Governors State University.

It was in high school that his interest in computers grew.

“I was taking computer classes and writing computer programs. I then continued that through college,” he said.

Executive Director Mike O’Shea said Cianci has been a great team member.

”Frank has been a solid contributor for the BTPD within his years of service,” O’Shea said. “Frank has played an important role in various IT projects, assisted in many recreation special events, and was instrumental in advancing our registration software. His expertise and commitment have supported our IT operations needs and assisted us in our always continued growth.”

O’Shea said Cianci pitches in with BTPD’s many events.

“During my time with the BTPD, Frank has always been available and willing to help whenever needed,” O’Shea said. “It has been a pleasure to have gotten to know Frank, and we all sincerely thank him for his service, friendship and wish him the best going forward.”

Cianci said he still will have ties to the park district as an independent contractor and work as needed.

“Otherwise, I have yard work, some computer consulting and am involved in several organizations that will keep me busy,” he said.

Cianci is the treasurer for the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, on the board of directors at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see and also serves on the board for the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.