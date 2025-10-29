Kankakee church to celebrate 100th anniversary

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a week of events. (Image Provided by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church)

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will kick off its centennial celebration Sunday with an original musical variety show telling the story of its 100-year history.

A series of celebratory events then will take place the following weekend, starting Nov. 7.

On Nov. 8, 1925, the first Divine Liturgy was held in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.

After 100 years as the parish spiritual home, the church at Washington and Chestnut avenues will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy on Sunday, Nov. 9, closing out a weekend full of events.

Everyone in the Kankakee area is invited to these events, which all are free to attend except for the culminating Grand Banquet.

The first of these events, an original musical variety show called “Music, Mezedakia, and Memories,” will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, in the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave.

The show will use songs and scenes from the American Broadway stage, as well as Greek and American folk songs, and Orthodox and American hymns to tell the 100-year history of Annunciation and its people.

Some of the Kankakee area’s favorite theatrical and musical performers – including Helen Berdebes, Adelaide Young, Christine Case and Vern Denault – will lend their singing talents to the show. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments afterward.

Events schedule

Sunday, Nov. 2

At 4 p.m. in the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., will be a musical variety show celebrating the parish’s 100-year history: “Music, Mezedakia, and Memories.” Free admission.

Friday, Nov. 7

At 6 p.m. in the Annunciation parish hall, there will be a welcome home reception.

Saturday, Nov. 8

At 10 a.m., there will be a reunion breakfast at Family House Restaurant, 312 S. Kennedy St., Bradley.

At 1 p.m. in the Annunciation Memorial Garden will be a memorial service for all past parishioners.

At 6 p.m., join Annunciation church for Great Vespers, followed by a reception in Parish Hall.

Sunday, Nov. 9

At 10 a.m. at Annunciation, there will be the Hierarchical Orthros and Divine Liturgy, presided on by Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, on the feast day of Saint Nektarios, followed by a reception in parish hall.

At 1 p.m. will be Trisagion Services at Mound Grove Cemetery, as requested.

At 4 p.m., there will be cocktails at the Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie St., Bradley.

At 5 p.m. will be the Grand Banquet at the Quality Inn.

For ticket information for the banquet or for information about any event, contact Pastor Nicholas Greanias at nickgreanias@yahoo.com or Shelly Denault at vernandshelly@yahoo.com.