BBCHS, Kankakee, Manteno highlight advancing volleyball teams: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

IHSA Class 4A Minooka Regional semifinals

(3)Bradley-Bourbonnais d. (6)East Moline United 25-23, 21-25, 25-15: The Boilermakers (21-13) pulled away in the third set after trading a pair of close sets in their postseason opener. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 3A Lemont Regional semifinals

(7)Kankakee d. (10)Tinley Park 27-25, 25-18: After surviving a long opening set, the Kays (16-12) took care of business in the second to open the postseason with a win. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals

(2)Manteno d. (7)Bishop McNamara 25-20, 25-16: The Panthers (30-5) avenged last season’s regional loss to the Fightin’ Irish (10-15) with a win in straight sets. Maddie Gesky led the Panthers with nine kills. Morgan Derrico had nine digs while Danika Fletcher and Lead Donnelly had nine assists apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Irish.

(3)Seneca d. (6) Coal City 26-24, 19-25, 27-25: The Coalers (16-17-1) dropped a heartbreaker of a third set to have their season come to an end. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 2A Catalyst/Maria Regional semifinals

(2)Beecher d. (9)Catalyst/Maria 25-3, 25-3: The Bobcats (21-13) absolutely cruised to a win over the host Wolves to advance to the regional championship. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinals

(4)Grant Park d. (13)Aqsa 25-8, 25-11: No individual stats were available for the Dragons (18-13), who ran away with a regional win on their home floor Tuesday.

IHSA Class 1A 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals

(6)Morgan Park Academy d. (11)St. Anne 25-18, 13-25, 26-24: After rallying back to win the second set, the Cardinals (10-16) came up just short in the third set. Tessa DeYoung had eight kills and seven digs to lead the team while Demi Duncan had three kills, six digs and four aces. Tatum Kirkland and Quinlin Kirkland had 10 assists apiece.

IHSA Class 1A Ridgeview Regional quarterfinals

(3)Midland d. (14)Momence 25-16, 25-9: No individual stats were available as Momence (6-21) had its season come to an end.

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 2A Galesburg Sectional semifinals

Dunlap 2, Kankakee 2: After a 1-1 tie through regulation and 2-2 tie after the second overtime, another stellar Kankakee season came to a gut-wrenching end in penalty kicks. No individual stats were immediately available for the Kays, who finished the year 19-7 after winning their first-ever Southland Athletic Conference championship and their fourth regional championship in the last five years.