Cissna Park wraps up 3rd straight perfect VVC season, Beecher edges Manteno; Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park d. Iroquois West 25-7, 25-7: In the final home match of the storied careers of their senior class, the Timberwolves (32-1, 12-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) wrapped up their third straight perfect VVC season. Sophie Duis had six kills while Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm each had five. Neukomm added three digs and five aces. Mady Marcott had 10 assists while Ella Schluter had seven assists and three digs. Ava Henrichs had a pair of blocks.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders (4-22, 1-10).

Beecher d. Manteno 25-22, 23-25, 25-21: On the road, Beecher (20-13) emerged from a back-and-forth frenzy to secure its second straight 20-win season. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Maddie Gesky paced the Panthers (29-5) with 10 kills, three digs and three blocks. Kendall Blanchette and Morgan Derrico each had 13 digs, one more than Maddy Belisle, with Blanchette adding three aces and kills apiece and Derrico adding an ace. Danika Fletcher had 14 assists, three digs, an ace and a kill. Aubrie Goudreau and Emily Horath tied for a team-high two blocks and had a kill apiece, with Goudreau adding four digs and Horath adding two.

Watseka d. Milford 25-21, 25-13: At home, the Warriors (21-11, 8-4 VVC) ended the regular season victorious. Thayren Rigsby had four kills and three aces. Noelle Schroeder added 10 digs and four aces. Liana Navas had nine assists and three aces. Gabby Kohl had three kills and blocks apiece.

No individual stats were available for Milford (2-25, 1-10).

St. Anne d. Southland College Prep 25-20, 14-25, 25-20: At home, the Cardinals (10-15) secured their first 10-win season in six years. Tessa DeYoung had 10 kills and digs apiece. Demi Duncan had seven kills and five digs. Tatum Kirkland chipped in 13 assists and three aces.