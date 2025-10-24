Bradley-Bourbonnais rallies late for comeback win on senior night

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Hannah Wojnowski, left, and Olivia Woolman look to block a Champaign Central hit during a game at Bradley-Bourbonnais Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Senior night was in danger of being spoiled for Bradley-Bourbonnais on Thursday.

The Boilermakers had just forced a third set against Champaign Central after dropping a sluggish first set 25-13, but with time running out in that decisive third set, found themselves trailing 22-18 on their home floor.

With the backs now against the wall, the Boilermakers rattled off a 7-0 run to slam the door on the Maroons and send off the team’s four seniors with a win in their regular season finale.

“It motivated us so much as a team to come together,” senior Jamisen Parker said of the late deficit the team faced. “Each person that was on the court tonight, we all worked phenomenally together and we came back.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Jamisen Parker, right, looks to block a hit from Champaign Central's Hayden Curtis during a game at Bradley-Bourbonnais Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Parker and her fellow seniors Lydia Hammond, Hannah Wojnowski and Elena Shold were all honored before the game Thursday. Parker, Wojnowski and Shold are all returners from last season, while Hammond is back on the court after not playing volleyball a season ago.

But all four have played a vital role throughout the season, providing stability on a roster that is full of underclassmen and other varsity newcomers.

“Our four seniors leading the way has been amazing,” head coach Leigh Reiniche said. “Our juniors and sophomores just following their lead and getting all the reps they can to get better is only going to make our program better in the future.”

Thursday’s match got off the a slow start for the Boilermakers, who trailed 12-1 to the Maroons in the opening set. But they were only outscored only 13-12 the rest of the way to drop the set by 12 points.

They came out and flipped the script in the second set, winning it 25-14 to force the decisive and dramatic third set.

Wojnowski was the team’s returning leader in kills entering the season, and ranks third in that category this season behind sophomore Harper Yuska and junior Olivia Woolman, ended that third set with a block.

She said that the dedication shown by the team’s younger players has certainly lightened the load on the team’s veterans.

“I think since they’re so young, they want to work so hard to get better and prove they belong here,” she said. “I think they’ve done a great this season proving they belong on varsity.”

While Wojnowski appeared in 50 sets at the varsity level last season, Hammond took over as the team’s libero this season with less experience to lean on.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Lydia Hammond digs the ball during a home game against Champaign Central Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

The All-State softball standout said it has been a great experience to be back on the court for her final season.

“Volleyball is my fun sport,” she said. “I love softball too, but in volleyball, I love being with the girls and I love the atmosphere on the court. It was great to come back, it was a great season and I’ve had so much fun.”

The win certainly ended the night on a high note for the Boilermakers, but the evening started with some memorable moments as well with the seniors taking part in senior night festivities, where they were escorted into the gym by parents and family members before being awarded gift baskets by their teammates.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Elena Shold, right, looks to send a hit past Champaign Central's Hayden Curtis, left, and Iy'Jah Grant during a game at Bradley-Bourbonnais Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Shold and her fellow seniors have seen other senior nights over the years, but being able to take part in the festivities herself was something the does not want to take for granted.

“It was very emotional having the senior night,” she said. “I feel like in past years, you didn’t really process it because it wasn’t your night. But I feel like it went really well, and I’m going to probably going to cry at home because it’ll dawn on me that it’s almost over now.”

While their final regular season is in the books, these seniors are looking to keep this final season going for as long as they can.

The open up the IHSA Class 4A Minooka Regional as the No. 3 seed against No. 6 East Moline United on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“We are going to give it our all and put it all on the court,” Parker said. “It could be our last game, but that’s not going to happen. We’re going to win.”