Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Manteno’s Maddie Gesky

Manteno's Maddie Gesky, right, jubilantly looks towards Panthers teammate Leah Donnelly after a point scored at Bishop McNamara Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Name: Maddie Gesky

School: Manteno

Sport: Girls volleyball

Position: Middle hitter

Grade: Junior

Why she was selected: Manteno won a competitive Seneca Invite last Saturday, powered by an all-tournament performance from Gesky that included 28 kills, 14 blocks, seven aces and seven digs. She also had 16 kills, six blocks, four digs and an ace in two weekday wins.

Through almost three years, what’s been your favorite volleyball moment or game from your Manteno career?

I have had a lot of good memories the last three years, but my favorite was beating Wilmington this year at their place. It was such a close and intense game, I am so glad I got to be part of it.

You’ve been a part of not just a successful volleyball program, but basketball as well. What has it meant to you to be a key piece in the program’s resurgence the last few years?

I am so grateful to be part of it and get to experience it with the teams that I have. All those girls are my best friends and make the sport so much fun.

What’s an individual accolade or accomplishment you’ve reached in volleyball that you’re most proud of?

I am most proud of being voted team captain by my teammates and knowing they have trust in me.

You come from a family of college football players, including your dad (Joel, Nebraska) and brothers (Josh, Illinois and Jeremy, Olivet). How much did growing up in an athletic household shape you as a young athlete?

It has always been a super competitive atmosphere in my house, especially being the youngest and only girl. There were always so many older boys coming in and out and I always wanted to keep up. My brothers and I push each other every day to be the best we can which comes with a lot of tough love but i wouldn’t have it any other way.

Where’s your favorite place for you and your teammates to celebrate after a big win?

Our team likes to celebrate our wins at Sammy’s.

If you could get one-on-one training from one athlete you look up to, who would you pick and why?

I would pick Andi Jackson (Nebraska women’s volleyball) because she is an amazing middle and seems like such a bubbly person.