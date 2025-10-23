Bradley-Bourbonnais wins 3-1 to advance to regional championship: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 3A Minooka Regional semifinals

(6)Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, (4)East Moline United 1: The Boilermakers (13-10) are now a win away from their first regional title in eight years. They will play host (1)Minooka at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bennett Dykstra, John Sadulla and Cade Hill each scored for Bradley-Bourbonnais while Sadulla and Francisco Adrian recorded assists. Harrison Adams had nine saves in the win.

IHSA Class 1A Momence Regional semifinal

(5)Reed-Custer 4, (4)Momence 3: Matthew Kuban netted a pair of goals for Reed-Custer (8-13-1) as the Comets advanced to Saturday morning’s regional championship against (1)Manteno. Jakub Lichaj and Tristan Randall each had a goal as well while Jayden Bustos had two assists and Favio Rodriguez had one.

No individual stats were available for Momence (10-10).

Girls volleyball

Iroquois West d. St. Anne 25-20, 25-17: The Raiders (4-21) picked up their second win in the last three matches with their straight-sets victory. No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

For St. Anne (9-15), Demi Duncan had six kills and two aces while Tatum Kirkland had 10 assists.