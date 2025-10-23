A Taylor-Made Life: ‘There is an element of fun’

Watching “Mary Poppins” for the umpteenth time this past weekend, a line from “A Spoonful of Sugar” stood out to me.

“In every job that must be done,” Mary sing-speaks, “There is an element of fun.”

While it’s true that adding something like music can make doing the dishes more enjoyable, this concept can apply to making anything seemingly simple more fun.

My friend, Tori, was an excellent example of this earlier this week. A group of my friends has been participating in a fantasy bracket for “Dancing With the Stars” (something I know little about and am currently ranked last, but I digress). This week’s theme was “Wicked” night, and Tori invited us over to watch the episode together.

What could have been a simple time of just watching the show was taken the extra mile when Tori created a themed night, with a game board and pink and green drinks. The game board had us predicting the scores of each dance, and whoever guessed the most correct scores won a “Wicked” cup.

It was these little details that made the evening that much more memorable. And it’s a great example of how you can add a theme to anything to give it that extra boost.

Being that it was a “Wicked” night, we were talking about going to see part two of the movie. The discussion immediately became about wearing pink or green - another example of adding a little pizzazz to something commonplace. Some might call that being “extra,” but I think even the firm, but fair, Mary Poppins would agree that the additional element is worth it.

Take a look at the mundane or commonplace chores or happenings in your life and think about how you can add that extra element of pizzazz. Then, keep doing it.

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be reached at taylorleddin@gmail.com.