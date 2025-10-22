Manteno, Peotone headed to regional title games: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 1A Momence Regional semifinals

(1)Manteno 8, Hoopeston 0: A second straight regional title is in reach for the Panthers (16-5-2) following their semifinal win. Ben Froeschle recorded a hat trick while Justin Foster and Eric Eldridge each added two goals. Matty Ritzke added a goal and two assists. Gio Arrigo had two assists as well while Froeschle, Foster and Jake Krisko each had one.

IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional semifinals

(3)Peotone 5, (6)Grant Park 0: The Blue Devils (16-5-1) picked up their fourth straight shutout win in their postseason opener against Grant Park (7-14-3), advancing to face host Chicago Christian in Friday’s championship. No individual stats were available for either team.

IHSA Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional semifinals

(5)Joliet Catholic 3, (4)Beecher 1: The season came to an end Tuesday for the Bobcats (18-6-1). They had won five of their last six matches entering the postseason. No individual stats were available.

Girls volleyball

Manteno d. Streator 25-18, 25-11: A share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference title belongs to Manteno (29-4, 13-1 ICE) following Tuesday’s conference finale, with the win tying the Panthers with Wilmington atop the standings. Maddy Belisle led the way with five kills and 10 digs while Kendall Blanchette led the team with 15 digs to go with two aces and two kills. Leah Donnelly had eight assists and Danika Fletcher had seven.

Wilmington d. Coal City 25-23, 27-25: The Wildcats (26-5, 13-1 ICE) clinched a share of the ICE title with Tuesday’s road win over the Coalers (15-16-1, 7-7 ICE). After a Sept. 9 loss to Manteno, Wilmington won its final 11 conference matches to tie with the Panthers for first place. No individual stats were available for either team.

Peotone d. Herscher 25-6, 25-22: Mia Connolley racked up a dozen kills Tuesday as the Blue Devils (19-13, 8-6 ICE) snapped a four-game losing streak in their conference and regular season finale. Allie Werner dished out 19 assists while Ella Stupegia led the team with 10 digs. Cora Parliarulo had five kills and three aces.

Stagg d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-23, 16-25, 26-24: The Boilermakers (20-13, 1-7 Southwest Suburban Conference) dropped a heartbreaker of a third set to take a home loss in their conference finale. No individual stats were available.

Lisle d. Reed-Custer 25-8, 25-20: No individual stats were available for the Comets (3-27, 0-14 ICE) from their home loss in the regular season finale.