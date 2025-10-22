Halloween events aplenty in Kankakee County

A volunteer in character walks the grounds of the Chebanse Civic Center during the Chebanse Haunted House's opening weekend in 2022. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There’s a chill in the air, and that can only mean one thing – it’s nearing the end of October and Halloween is just around the corner.

No matter how spooky or safe you want to play it on Friday, Oct. 31, many different options are coming up to celebrate the holiday around Kankakee County.

Rietveld’s Corn Maze

At Rietveld’s Haunted Corn Maze, terror is lurking around every corner.

Heavy fog cloaks the path, lights flicker without warning and creatures you thought were fake might just reach for you.

The final weekend to meander through the haunted corn maze is this Friday and Saturday.

Hours are 8 to 11 p.m. The cost is $25 a person.

The maze is located at 4067 E. 4000N Road, Bourbonnais.

The event occurs rain or shine. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Dress for the dark – strong shoes and stronger nerves required.

Chebanse Haunted House

The Chebanse Haunted House is open every Friday and Saturday in October, meaning there are three more dates to enjoy the frightening fun.

The haunted house will run this Friday and Saturday, as well as on Halloween night. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

Sponsored by the village of Chebanse, the haunted house is located at the Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St.

Volunteer Lilyan Fehrenbacher, of St. Anne, poses for a photo in the Chebanse Haunted House ahead of opening night at the Chebanse Civic Center in 2022. "This is the best haunted house I've volunteered in, and the safest," said Fehrenbacher, a special effects makeup enthusiast who participates with her grandfather. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The event occurs rain or shine.

The cost is $10 a person (cash only – ATM available on site). Concessions are available.

Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Momence Harvest Festival

The three-day Momence Harvest Festival takes place on East Washington Street near the footbridge at the Momence Island Park.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a reptile show, a bounce house, live music, Latin dance lessons, carnival games, trick or treating and a fire dancing show.

There will also be vendors selling unique items, food trucks, and a professional photographer taking pet and people photos.

Momence Bordertown Hauntings

The Momence Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Bordertown Hauntings from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Momence.

Kids will be able to safely trick-or-treat from local businesses.

Other activities will include pumpkin painting, tarot card reading, cookie decorating, creepy crafts, horse rides, magic shows, a spooky trail, reptile show, hayrides, a petting zoo, photo booth and more.

A clown character from Erickson's Monster Manor in Momence looks down to a curious 5-year-old visiting from Indiana during the 15th Annual Bordertown Hauntings downtown trick-or-treat event in 2018. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Momence Police Department will host a costume contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at City Hall. Categories include Children’s Division, First Responders, Día de los Muertos and Family.

A pet costume contest will take place at Caesar’s Palace, 110 E. Washington St. The cost is $5. Register any time before the event.

Bonfield Haunted Woods

The Haunted Woods in Bonfield is happening Friday and Saturday.

Expect frights, fun and a few circus-themed surprises lurking in the woods.

The cash-only event will accept free-will donations for the local veterans support nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing.

Parking is available at 148 S. Stanford St.

Friday kicks off at 6 p.m. for a Non-Scare Hour. The trail opens at 7 p.m. Saturday, starts at 7 p.m. for a Non-Scare Hour, followed by the trail opening at 8 p.m.

The line closes at 10 p.m. both nights, but you are guaranteed entry if in line by 10 p.m.

Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Bonfield Bonfire Bash

All ages are invited to the Bonfield Bonfire Bash on Saturday in the village of Bonfield.

Starting at 3 p.m., there will be a bonfire, beer tent, live music, hayrack rides, barrel train rides, corn pit, family fun games and more.

Pumpkin painting will be available for $4, and s’mores ingredients will be provided for $2.

Repeat Offenders will be performing live music from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Great Campfire Gathering

The Kankakee Valley Park District will host an evening under the stars from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, featuring campfires, live music, food and family activities at the KVPD Campground.

Attendees can enjoy live music by The Funk Brotherz, meet Toy Story characters, get faces painted, roast marshmallows over the campfires, decorate festive scarecrows, take a scenic hayride along the Kankakee River and play games for all ages.

Treats and warm beverages will be available for purchase.

Pre-registration tickets are on sale through Thursday for $5 per person. Limited tickets may be available on the day of the event for $10 per person.

The campground is located off of River Road in Kankakee. Turn into the River Road Sports Complex and drive down the lane. Parking will be available in the field past the campground.

Register online at https://bit.ly/25KVPDCampfire.

Benoit Greenhouses’ fall activities

Benoit Greenhouses in Kankakee offers free fall fun for kids during the fall, including a corn maze, corn pit and bounce pad.

The greenhouse at 568 N. 2750E Road also sells homegrown mums, heirloom and carver pumpkins, coffee and homemade donuts.

It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Patrons enter the corn maze at Benoit Greenhouses’ inaugural pumpkin patch in 2020. (Tiffany Blanchette)

