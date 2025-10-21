Saying ‘Thank you’ with 1.2 million pop tabs

Ashley Childress, right, her son Jesse, 12, and husband, Mike, pose for a photo at the Ronald McDonald House Chicago after donating 917 pounds of pop tabs, equivalent to 1 million tabs, on behalf of St. Anne Grade School in August. (Provided by Ashley Childress)

Giving thanks can be as simple as a donation of a pop-top tab.

It can also be as simple as the donation of about 1.2 million pop-top tabs, which equals 917 pounds of pop tabs.

That is correct. 917 pounds.

This quantity of tabs was collected by a grateful St. Anne mother whose now 12-year-old son was treated for life-threatening illnesses as an infant, as well as in his early years of life, by the medical staff at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital in south Chicago.

Ashley Childress, 43, of St. Anne, started this pop-top campaign in the spring 2023 as a means to show her undying appreciation for the work the hospital showed for her son, Jesse, now a seventh-grade St. Anne school district student.

Following his June 8, 2013, birth at Comers, Jesse experienced a number of medical issues which resulted in being placed in a medically-induced coma and provided life through a ventilator.

He was diagnosed with an illness known as Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn, or PPHN. PPHN is a rare condition that occurs when a newborn’s circulation continues to function as it did in the womb.

The situation causes too much blood to bypass the lungs and can lead to severe bypoxemia and respiratory failure with the first 12 hours of life.

Healthcare experts noted PPHN happens in about one of every 500-700 babies and most often in babies born at full-term or after their due dates.

Jesse was born at full term and weighed 8 pounds at birth.

His most serious issues were associated with his kidneys.

The issues caused the family to be at his bedside as he weaved his way through numerous medical obstacles. The family gained lodging through the Ronald McDonald House in Comers.

But what do pop-top tabs have to do with Comers or sick children?

The aluminum is recycled, and the money gained is used to help support families going through medical crises with the aid of the Ronald McDonald House.

Families are not charged for lodging or meals through this program.

Ashley and her husband, Mike, a union pipe fitter, benefited from the Ronald McDonald program. Ashley is working toward returning the lodging gift to others in need.

“We didn’t know if he would live. The room was what we needed. It was just amazing. I had been trying to find a way to give back,” she said.

She came up with the idea a few years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic made such donations nearly impossible.

Once the pandemic had passed and life had become somewhat normal, she restarted the drive.

The St. Anne PTO president began spreading the news, and pop-top tabs began popping up everywhere. Collections were taking place throughout the village.

Soon, pounds of pop-top tabs were in her home.

On Sept. 28, 2023, she turned in 286 pounds of pop-top tabs. On Aug. 31, 2025, she turned in another 631 pounds. The combined 917 pounds equated to more than 1 million pop tops, as 789.2 pounds of pop tops represent 1 million tabs.

And she is not finished. She has set out to gather another 1 million.

While she started with the collection of soda can tabs, she has received the tops from beer, water and even those from soup cans.

They all work.

And Jesse is now a thriving student. While he has hearing issues – the origin of this issue is not known – he overcomes this situation through hearing aids.

The hearing aids appear to be working just fine.

An accomplished guitar player, Jesse will perform the Star Spangled Banner before the 6:30 p.m. Friday 8-man football game at St. Anne.

He previously performed at the village’s recent Pumpkin Festival.

“My goal is in the next couple years I will have another 1 million pop tabs,” she said. “This is an amazing charity. I want to spread the word about this amazing charity.”

Those seeking to help with the pop-top tab collection can contact Ashley at ashleychildress613@gmail.com.