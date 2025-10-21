Kankakee firefighters douse fire at abandoned residence

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said they suspect a fire was set in an abandoned residence in the 400 block of South Greenwood Avenue early Tuesday morning on the city’s southeast side.

LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched at 1:50 a.m. There was heavy fire coming from the multi-unit building on their arrival. They got the fire under control quickly.

There was no one in the building at the time, LaRoche said.

There were no utility service to the building, LaRoche said.

They were assisted by Bourbonnais, Bradley and Limestone fire departments.

Unrelated to the fire was Kankakee police arresting 40-year-old Richard T. Lewis, of Kankakee.

Officers charged him with obstructing a peace officer and obstructing identification. Lewis was also wanted on a Kankakee County warrant.