Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

Coal City has 7 players score a goal in 7-0 regional semifinal win: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Coal City logo

Coal City logo

By Adam Tumino

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional semifinals

Coal City 7, Carver 0: After picking up 13 shutout wins in the regular season, Coal City (19-3) opened up postseason play with yet another clean sheet. The Coaler goals came from up and down the roster, with Julian Micetich, Carter Hollis, Parker Jacovec, Luke Munsterman, Dylan Fatlan, Nick Pfeiffer and Adrian Dames all finding the back of the net. They will play for a regional title on Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between Beecher and Joliet Catholic Academy.

Girls volleyball

Tri-Point d. St. Anne 26-24, 25-15: Tessa DeYoung had four kills and Demi Duncan had three as the Cardinals (9-14) took a road loss in a nonconference clash with a fellow River Valley Conference team.

Lisle d. Herscher 20-25, 25-23, 25-17: The Tigers (7-26, 3-10 Illinois Central Eight Conference) exchanged a pair of close sets with their conference opponent Monday before falling in the third set at home. No individual stats were available.

High School SportsSportsPremiumKankakee County Front HeadlinesBoys SoccerGirls VolleyballCoal City PrepsSt. Anne PrepsHerscher Preps
Adam Tumino

Adam Tumino

Adam Tumino has been a sports reporter at the Daily Journal since October 2024. He is now in his third year covering high school sports, and before that covered sports as a student at Eastern Illinois University.