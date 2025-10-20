‘No kings, not today’: Hundreds join rally outside Kankakee County Courthouse

Ashley Punis, center, of Kankakee, protests through the rain at the Kankakee County Courthouse during the No Kings Rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Hundreds gathered once again at the Kankakee County Courthouse for a No Kings Rally on Saturday afternoon as more than 2,500 protests took place around the country.

About 400 people showed up to participate in the demonstration, with many continuing after several bouts of heavy rain arrived to the area about one hour into the two-hour event.

As part of a national movement of more than 6,000 chapters across the nation, which have the goal of resisting the President Trump agenda, Indivisible Kankakee organized the local protest with the collaboration of the Kankakee Friends of Labor, Connect Kankakee, Kankakee County Democrats and Indivisible Illinois.

No Kings Rally - Oct. 18, 2025 Protestors continue chants through the rain at the Kankakee County Courthouse during the No Kings Rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Dubbed as the largest mass demonstration in the history of the United States, common topics of protest signs touched on justice, freedom, free speech, fair elections, due process, health care, equality, peace and democracy.

“Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and stronger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan – it’s the foundation our nation was built upon,“ Indivisible Kankakee event organizers wrote. ”Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together."

The increased presence of ICE agents throughout the Chicago region, including Kankakee County, led to an increase in the number of rally locations and expected attendees for the Saturday events.

Signs supporting immigrants rights were a common theme as people lined East Court Street in Kankakee to participate in the demonstration and cheer to passersby as they honked and waved.

Protestors also voiced concerns through chants, including “No kings, not today. No fascist USA.”, “Love not hate will make America great.”, “We are the people, hear our voice.” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

Area residents joined millions of Americans in the nationwide day of nonviolent protest for the second No Kings Day of Peaceful Action, part of a growing movement to defend democracy, according to a news release from Connect Kankakee.

“We’re coming together to push back against this Administration’s authoritarian actions. Opposing corruption and abuse of power is in our DNA as a country,” said Brandon H.P., a volunteer organizer with CONNECT Kankakee & Indivisible Kankakee. “Our democracy is endangered when the President defies the courts, deports residents without due process, uses the military on civilians, and directs the Justice Department to target political opponents. Our message is simple: America doesn’t do kings or dictators.”

The first No Kings Day of Peaceful Action on June 14 drew more than 5 million participants in all 50 states, according to the release.

“The October 18 actions built on that momentum, uniting communities once again in peaceful resistance and civic solidarity.”