Echeverri joins Riverside Healthcare’s heart and vascular providers

Daniela Echeverri joined Riverside Healthcare’s team of heart and vascular providers.

Echeverri, completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, according to a news release.

She then earned her Master of Science in nursing – family nurse practitioner at Chamberlain University in Addison.

In addition to her education, Echeverri is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as a family nurse practitioner.

Echeverri is accepting new patients at the Riverside Medical Group cardiovascular specialists office at 500 N. Wall St. in Kankakee.