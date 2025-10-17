Bourbonnais hosting fun event for our furry friends at The Grove

The Village of Bourbonnais' free Sesquicentennial kickoff event, "Hooray, Bourbonnais!" is set for Saturday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Grove at Goselin Park. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais/Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore)

The first-ever Howl-O-ween Pet Parade and Photo Costume Contest is set for Saturday (Oct. 25) at 10 a.m. at The Grove, located at 700 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais.

Pets and their proud owners are encouraged to show off their best costumes and creativity as they parade around the Village Green Circle.

Spectators are welcome to attend and enjoy the festive fun.

In addition to the parade, the Howl-O-ween Photo Costume Contest offers pet parents an opportunity to share their pets’ spook-tacular looks online.

But you need to hurry to enter.

The deadline for submitting pet’s photo is 4 p.m. today (Oct. 17). To enter, participants can visit villageofbourbonnais.com and submit their pet’s photo, the release said.

Residents can then cast their votes by “liking” or “loving” their favorite furry friend photo on the village’s Facebook page through Oct. 24, at 4 p.m., according to the release.

Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the parade, and do not need to be present to win. Prizes will be awarded for top entries.

“Summer may be over, but there’s plenty of festive fun for fall at The Grove,” Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said in the release. “That includes for our four-legged friends. Looking forward to seeing everyone for the first Howl-O-ween.”

For complete event details and photo contest rules, visit villageofbourbonnais.com or follow the Village of Bourbonnais Facebook page.