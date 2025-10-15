Kankakee volleyball stays in the thick of Southland hunt with sweep of Bloom

Kankakee's Elizabeth Avalos, back, and Karmen Rodgers, front, react to a point won over Bloom in a match on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

A common theme for the Kankakee girls volleyball team during their 2-5 slump to open the season was the players not realizing the potential they had together, which was preventing them from finding that potential.

The Kays (13-8, 7-2) have started realizing that potential, as they swept Southland Athletic Conference foe Bloom (7-19, 3-6) to grow their winning streak to five games.

“They’re coming together, they’re putting in the work,” Kankakee coach Lauren Penrod said of her Kays. “I think they’ve improved tremendously. They’re getting the confidence I think they’ve needed.”

Kankakee's Erin Wills lunges to make a return hit in a match against Bloom on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Fourth-year senior setter Elizabeth Avalos, who tallied a balanced nine assists, five digs, two aces, a block and a kill Tuesday, said that as the junior-heavy Kays have tightened their chemistry on the court, the results have started to follow.

“We got our connection back,” Avalos said. “Our strive for winning has definitely gotten stronger the more that we’ve played together.”

A fiery start from the Kays on Tuesday was also an efficient one, as they faced little resistance on their way to a 25-9 win. In addition to four first-set aces, they also put away nine kills, including six that came via a quick dig, set and spike on the initial volley.

As they look to make a quick push past conference leader Rich Township, who entered Tuesday with a one-game lead in the Southland, Penrod said offensive consistency is what they’ve been looking for.

“It’s been very nice the past couple games,” Penrod said. “We’ve been passing really well, and our offense has been more aggressive. We’re just coming into the end of conference (play) here and hoping we can pull it out.”

Kankakee's Elizabeth Avalos, sets the ball in a match against Bloom on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

The Kays again took early control in the second set, scoring 10 of the first 11 points. After the Blazing Trojans put together a 4-0 run, the hosts forced a Bloom timeout when Alma Melendez fed Erin Wills for a thunderous kill that made it an 18-5 affair.

Out of the timeout, the Blazing Trojans made a late push by scoring 12 of the next 15 points to get to as close as 21-17. But after nabbing a 23-18 lead on a Bloom hitting error, Avalos primed Shania Johnson for a kill before hitting the service line for an ace that finished their sweep.

Even as the Blazing Trojans made a late push that threatened a third set, senior right side Karmen Rodgers credited the Kays’ intensity for pushing them to prevail.

“We kept our energy high, which we’ve been working on,” Rodgers said, “and keeping it intense, playing our game and working the net, as we’re going to have to do in regionals against the future teams we play.”

Kankakee's Karmen Rodgers, center, and Shania Johnson, right, try to block a hit from Bloom's Lexi Frey on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Rodgers finished the night with six blocks – five of them in the first set – to go along with a kill, an assist and a pair of digs. But with Rodgers, Avalos and Angela Dethrow the lone seniors on the Kankakee roster, several younger players showcased the strides they’ve made.

From the junior class, outside hitter Ki’Asia Wilson had a team-high seven kills, two more than middle Shania Johnson, who added four blocks. Outside hitter Malea Harrison did a bit of everything, adding three kills, three aces, five digs, a block and an assist. Libero La’Zaria Scott racked up 10 digs, two more than sophomore middle hitter Erin Wills.

“I love it,” Avalos said. “Every time I’m on the court with the underclassmen, I just feel some type of way because I’ve watched them grow into the great players they are now. I just love seeing it.”

The Kays will look to stay hot with another home Southland tilt against Thornwood on Thursday.