Fire causes $35,000-$40,000 in damage to Kankakee home

A Kankakee home sustained between $35,000-$45,000 in damage in a structure fire Tuesday.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of South Osborn Avenue, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

On arrival, firefighters located a fire in the kitchen area, the family outside of the house with a person trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the house but they will be displaced for some time, LaRoche said.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental related to careless cooking, LaRoche said.

Crews from Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Limestone departments were on scene for 90 minutes, LaRoche said.