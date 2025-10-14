St. Anne, Clifton Central advance in RVC Volleyball Tournament: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

River Valley Conference Tournament

St. Anne d. Momence 25-20, 25-20: At home, St. Anne (9-11) advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of the RVC Tournament at Gardner-South Wilmington. Demi Duncan had four kills, aces and blocks apiece. Quinlin Kirkland added eight assists, two kills and two digs.

Clifton Central d. Illinois Lutheran 2-0: No individual stats or scores were available for the Comets (7-18), who advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round at Beecher.

Regular season

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley d. Watseka 15-25, 25-17, 25-23: Watseka (18-10) won the first set before the Falcons stormed back at home. Avery Pufahl served up seven aces to go with seven kills, matching Thayren Rigsby. Gabby Kohl had a team-high nine kills and four blocks while Noelle Schroeder led Watseka with 23 digs. Liana Navas had 14 assists, one more than Christa Holohan.