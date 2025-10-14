Kankakee man arrested for aggravated arson

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Oct. 9, Kankakee officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of South East Avenue for a report of a fire inside the residence, police said.

Kankakee police arrested a Kankakee man Oct. 10 for allegedly trying to set an occupied residence on fire.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged 50-year-old Anthony L. Smith with aggravated arson knowing people were present.

It is a Class X felony with a potential prison sentence of 6 to 30 years, plus fines of up to $25,000.

During Smith’s detention hearing, a Kankakee County circuit judge ordered Smith temporarily detained, pending results of a fitness evaluation.

Smith was interviewed by Kankakee Fire Department Arson Investigators Oct. 10 before being transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center for booking.

The investigation began at approximately 9:40 p.m., Oct. 9, when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of South East Avenue for a report of a fire inside the residence, police said.

Witnesses told police Smith had attempted to ignite papers inside a desk drawer and had previously made threats to burn down the residence, police said.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival. There was no real damage.