Trinity soccer coach Logan Boisvert brings knowledge, inspiration to program

Logan Boisvert will never forget the life-changing conversation he had with his late grandfather, Donald Leo Beaupre. Born with obstructive brachial plexus, where nerves were torn away from his spinal cord – one fully paralyzed – his birth alone was a miracle. His injuries were suffered when his left shoulder got stuck in the womb upon birth, one that became an emergency c-section.

But as he feared the start of high school and the bullying he expected to come with it due to his physical abnormality, Boisvert vented those concerns to his grandfather.

“I always told him I just wanted to be normal – why am I not?“ Boisvert said. ”At that point, that’s when he said, ‘why do you care what other people think? It’s their thoughts versus what you can do and what you’re trying to do for you. Why do they matter when you are you and they are they? Let them be and you do you. You were put here for a reason. You stayed alive for a reason.’

“That’s what made my drive and that’s why I separated myself from normal versus me,” he added. “If I didn’t have this, I don’t think I’d be the person I am today, have the drive I have today, have the discipline that I do. And I wouldn’t be here.”

“Here” for Boisvert means many things. He’s married to his high school sweetheart, Molly, proud parents of 3-year-old Leo, named after his grandfather. He works out of the operating room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for a medical supply company while studying for his master’s degree in exercise science and physiology and minor in nutrition from Concordia University Chicago.

After finding an interest in fitness and weight lifting in his late teens and early 20s, he returned this fall to his first athletic passion – soccer. He’s the coach at Trinity, where he has two nephews on the team, Heaven Francis and Jeremiah Blanchette Jr. When they told him the season was about to start and they didn’t have a coach, Boisvert decided to make his first formal return to the pitch since he graduated after a four-year career at Bishop McNamara in 2010.

“I said, ‘you know what, I have a good background, a good bring-up and on top of the self discipline and everything, I felt like it would be a good fit to not just help as a soccer coach, but help with life lessons off the field,” Boisvert said.

Trinity soccer coach Logan Boisvert, right, speaks to Eagles senior captain Ashtron Bertram during halftime of a home game against Grant Park Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

The return to the pitch has completed a full circle for Boisvert. As he began to notice and learn how he was different from others, he tried to find his niche as a toddler, eventually falling in love with soccer when he began playing at the Bourbonnais Dynamo Soccer organization when he was five.

When he was nine, he underwent his first of two surgeries that helped his range of motion in his shoulder, strength in his bicep and roughly 20-30% of the average person’s grip strength. Soccer gave him a goal to strive for in physical therapy – being able to complete an overhand throw like “a normal person,” a goal he achieved just a year later.

“Soccer was the one thing I was able to do to where I felt normal and like everyone else,” Boisvert said. “But then I ended up having a passion for it, ended up loving it, and it just became second-hand nature.”

As a junior at McNamara, a broken leg took away his hopes of playing at Eastern Illinois. Instead, Boisvert gained weight and became dissatisfied with himself. It wasn’t until he got to Kankakee Community College where he got into fitness and lifting weights. What began as a way to boost his GPA – a fitness class elective allowed full gym access – and get back in shape became a new passion alongside soccer.

With enough strength in his left arm – he estimates it to be about four times weaker than his right side – to learn the proper form on several lifts, Boisvert not only began a body transformation that led to him losing almost 100 pounds, but gave him a new item to cross off his bucket list – body building.

“Let’s face it,”he said, “when you have one good arm and were a heavier kid up through childhood and into high school, gained more weight and then lost it, you just want to keep going.”

In 2021, Boisvert won first place in the physically challenged – standing division at the Professional America’s Natural & Amateur Illinois State bodybuilding competition and was also presented with the honorary shield given to the hardest worker.

The gym is how he also met local athletic trainer Kris Kalmese through a mutual friend, with Kalmese helping Boisvert forge his own path in the realm of exercise science. As he and Molly became parents, Leo now gets the time and effort that preparing for more competitions would have, but Boisvert remains dedicated to the gym.

Trinity soccer coach Logan Boisvert yells instructions to his Eagles during their home game against Grant Park Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Time might be tight as a young dad who’s earning a master’s degree while working, but Boisvert has found time to coach this fall. While he’s spent most of his life learning soccer from his uncle, Francis has gotten to learn even more now with Boisvert as his coach.

“He taught me a lot of what I know,” Francis said. “ … That I can push myself further than I thought I could."

And with the success he’s found amidst what many would consider a hindrance, he’s the perfect example of what a coach at Trinity should be.

“Just seeing how (the players) have grown so much from last season, after never having met him, to this season is just insane,” Trinity athletic director Ashley Seyden said. “Just the personal growth I’ve seen in them, the maturity of some of these men and how they carry themselves, the fact they’re looking to uplift people, has me excited for this generation of young men and what they’re going to do next.”

The Eagles scored their first win of the season Monday, a 7-5 senior night victory over Home School Resource Center, and sit at 1-6-1 after a 4-4 tie with Grant Park Thursday. Of course, they were sure to celebrate that first victory, but it’s what Boisvert is teaching his team off the field – many of the same lessons he has for Leo – that he finds most important.

“Throughout the games I’ve seen their morale grow,” Boisvert said. “And that’s the most important thing for me, is them becoming young men for life, utilizing what they’re doing on the field as well as off the field for future endeavors.”